Over 950,000 HDB households will get S$110-S$190 U-Save rebates, S&CC rebates in Apr. 2024

More than 950,000 eligible Housing & Development Board (HDB) households will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in April 2024.

The rebates are a part of the permanent Goods & Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) scheme and the Assurance Package, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement on Mar. 28.

They are meant to defray GST and provide cost-of-living support for lower- to middle-income households.

First quarterly disbursement

The rebates given out in April 2024 will be the first quarterly disbursement for the 2024 financial year.

As announced at Budget 2024, an additional U-Save of up to S$950 will be disbursed to eligible HDB households in the 2024 financial year to help them cope with increases in utility bills.

This will cover about eight months of utility bills for those living in one- and two-room flats and about four months of utility bills for those living in three- and four-room flats.

What households will receive in FY2024

The rebates are disbursed in April, July, October, and January each year.

Here are the rebates households will receive in the 2024 financial year:

No action required

Eligible households do not need to take any action to benefit from the U-Save and S&CC rebates, as well as the additional rebates announced in Budget 2024.

The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into households' utilities accounts with SP Services.

Meanwhile, the S&CC rebates will be credited directly into households' S&CC accounts with their respective town councils.

Top image via Canva.