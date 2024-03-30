Back

Over 950,000 HDB households will get S$110-S$190 U-Save rebates, S&CC rebates in Apr. 2024

As part of the permanent GSTV scheme and the Assurance Package.

Keyla Supharta | March 30, 2024, 11:11 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

More than 950,000 eligible Housing & Development Board (HDB) households will receive U-Save and Service & Conservancy Charges (S&CC) rebates in April 2024.

The rebates are a part of the permanent Goods & Services Tax Voucher (GSTV) scheme and the Assurance Package, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement on Mar. 28.

They are meant to defray GST and provide cost-of-living support for lower- to middle-income households.

First quarterly disbursement

The rebates given out in April 2024 will be the first quarterly disbursement for the 2024 financial year.

As announced at Budget 2024, an additional U-Save of up to S$950 will be disbursed to eligible HDB households in the 2024 financial year to help them cope with increases in utility bills.

This will cover about eight months of utility bills for those living in one- and two-room flats and about four months of utility bills for those living in three- and four-room flats.

What households will receive in FY2024

The rebates are disbursed in April, July, October, and January each year.

Here are the rebates households will receive in the 2024 financial year:

Image via MOF.

Image via MOF.

No action required

Eligible households do not need to take any action to benefit from the U-Save and S&CC rebates, as well as the additional rebates announced in Budget 2024.

The U-Save rebates will be credited directly into households' utilities accounts with SP Services.

Meanwhile, the S&CC rebates will be credited directly into households' S&CC accounts with their respective town councils.

Top image via Canva.

Rui Ji Chicken Rice closing Ubi outlet after 4 months, S$1,000 daily takings unable to cope with high costs

The co-founder, who has a disability, has always wanted to help people with disabilities find employment.

March 30, 2024, 03:38 AM

Community dog dies after hit-&-run incident at Tampines, feeder appealing for witnesses

The incident occurred on Mar. 15, 2024.

March 29, 2024, 06:46 PM

1.5 tonnes of illegally imported vegetables & processed food from M'sia seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

Vegetables such as bayam, chilli padi, spring onion, brinjal, peeled garlic and cut cabbage were found.

March 29, 2024, 06:23 PM

510,000 travellers crossed S'pore land checkpoints on Mar. 28, highest number in single day

Heavy traffic.

March 29, 2024, 05:08 PM

Bruno Mars to host concert tour afterparty at Marquee on Apr. 6

Guess who's back again?

March 29, 2024, 04:09 PM

Domestic worker gets 20 weeks' jail for punching & slapping woman, 101, & taping her mouth to silence her

The domestic worker had been caring for the woman for about three years.

March 29, 2024, 03:11 PM

Super Junior's Ryeowook to marry former girl group member Ari in May 2024

Congrats.

March 29, 2024, 02:34 PM

Couple finds small needle embedded in taro ball at Tanjong Pagar dessert shop, shop apologises

Yikes.

March 29, 2024, 02:14 PM

Bedok residents build makeshift memorial for community cat, Moo Moo, suspected to have died from cancer

RIP, Moo Moo.

March 29, 2024, 12:37 PM

Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years' jail for FTX fraud

He "orchestrated one of the largest financial frauds in history".

March 29, 2024, 12:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.