Michelle Yeoh responds after Emma Stone supposedly 'bypassed' her on stage at Oscars 2024

No bad blood here.

Winnie Li | March 12, 2024, 02:57 PM

Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh cleared the air after racism allegations against fellow actress Emma Stone began circulating widely online.

Stone was accused of "intentionally bypassing" Yeoh on stage at the 96th Academy Awards ceremony, more commonly known as the Oscars, and tried to pull the "Best Actress" award from Yeoh so that she could receive it from another actress, Jennifer Lawrence, who was standing next to Yeoh.

Lawrence happens to be white, like Stone, as the allegations pointed out.

During the ceremony, which took place on Mar. 10, 2024 in Los Angeles, Yeoh was holding the award because she was crowned "Best Actress" in 2023 for her role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

She was accompanied onstage by four other previous winners of the category, including Lawrence, Sally Field, Charlize Theron, and Jessica Lange.

Besides "bypassing" Yeoh, a user of X (formerly Twitter) also pointed out that Stone seemed to have thanked everyone on stage by reaching her hand out but only touched Yeoh's hand "briefly" before making her acceptance speech.

The user was replying to footage that captured Stone's alleged racist behaviour.

Some X users disagree

However, not all X users agreed that Stone was being racist based on the clip.

A user who goes by the username Jack Parker refuted the allegations by highlighting how Yeoh started to give Stone the award before encouraging Lawrence to complete the handover process.

Parker also pointed out that the fact that Stone made a return back to Yeoh at the end of the video showed that Stone did not "purposely ignore" Yeoh.

Yeoh's response

In a Facebook post published on Mar. 12 (Singapore time), Yeoh congratulated Stone again for clinching the "Best Actress" title at the Oscars 2024.

Adding that she had "confused" Stone, Yeoh confirmed that the incident onstage resulted from her wanting "to share the glorious moment of handing over Oscar" to Stone together with Stone's "best friend", Lawrence.

Yeoh explained that this was because Lawrence reminded her of her "bae", Jamie Lee Curtis, who was also Yeoh's co-star from "Everything Everywhere All at Once".

To further prove that there were no hard feelings between her and Stone on and offstage, Yeoh also uploaded three photos of them together, all of which showcased a smile on Yeoh's face.

Stone not the only actor under fire

While the allegations against Stone would likely fade away after Yeoh's statement, Stone's fellow actor Robert Downey Jr may still be in hot water.

Similar to Stone, Downey was also accused of being disrespectful towards Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan by "ignoring" the latter on stage during Oscars 2024, even though Ke was the one presenting Downey his award for "Best Actor in a Supporting Role", a title that Ke clinched in 2023.

In contrast, Downey shook the hand of Tim Robbins and fist-bumped Sam Rockwell, who won the category respectively in 2003 and 2018.

While some X users defended Downey's actions and claimed there was no bad blood between him and Ke by pointing out that the duo took a selfie together shortly after Downey received his award, neither Ke nor Downey has released any official statements regarding the incident as of the time of writing.

