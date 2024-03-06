MediShield Life to see higher premiums for higher claims, premiums payable with Medisave: Ong Ye Kung

As hospital bills grow in response to inflationary pressures and higher manpower costs, premiums for MediShield Life are expected to rise in tandem, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung on Mar. 6 during the Committee of Supply debates.

This is because the scheme will "need to work harder" and account for higher claims in order to cover Singaporeans' medical bills.

Bigger medical bills

Over the last few years, hospital bills have risen by five per cent annually in public hospitals and seven per cent in private hospitals.

There are several reasons for rising healthcare costs, Ong explained.

One is an ageing population — as people get older, the probability of critical illness increases.

Secondly, while advancements in medicine result in more effective treatments, these may also be more expensive.

Third, global inflation has affected healthcare costs.

And fourthly, manpower costs have risen, with growing international competition for medical manpower.

As bills rise, MediShield Life can no longer cover patients as effectively as it was designed to do.

It was designed to adequately cover nine out of ten subsidised bills, with the remainder being largely paid through Medisave.

"However, this nine in ten benchmark is being eroded because the size of hospital bills is getting larger and larger," the minister said.

"As a result, the proportion of subsidised bills adequately covered by MediShield Life has come down to around eight out of ten, and is expected to slip further."

The practical impact is that even subsidised patients are now seeing hospital bills that are "unexpectedly large" and with a substantial out-of-pocket component, particularly in the event of serious illness.

"This is when higher health care costs really start to bite," he added.

MediShield will face review

As such, the MediShield Life scheme will undergo a "comprehensive review" to cover Singaporeans' healthcare bills better.

One move will be to increase the claim limits for medical bills, including surgeries and hospital stays.

"We envisage a fairly significant increase in claim limits," said Ong. "The claim limits may need to double."

Outpatient coverage will also need to be enhanced, and medical coverage extended to groundbreaking treatments — some of which may be "very expensive".

But in achieving these, MediShield Life premiums will "inevitably go up", Ong stressed, noting that the last review saw a 25 per cent increase.

"But rest assured that we will do the necessary to ensure that as far as possible, premiums can be paid fully by Medisave."

