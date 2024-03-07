S'pore only has 2 seasons: not wet or hot, it's McGriddles or NOT

I love McDonald’s breakfasts.

And when I say that I seriously mean I love McDonald’s breakfasts.

If you were to remove all other items from the McDonald’s menu as a prank, it wouldn’t faze me.

Because I’ve only got my eyes on the McGriddles.

Even though they are so tantalisingly close to perfection, there are two problems:

I may LOVE McGriddles too much The McGriddles aren't available all the time

The First Problem: I LOVE MCGRIDDLES TOO MUCH

When I first heard about the McGriddles, I could only process it as a rumour, a myth.

Friends who had visited countries where it was already available brought word of a delicious concept that I had thought was impossible:

A breakfast sandwich with sausage, egg and pancakes sounded too good to be true, not to mention having it at your nearest McDonald’s.

But the moment I finally got my hands on a McGriddles and took that first bite, it was all engraved in my brain.

Sweet and soft at first, with the hotcake soaked in syrup that was not too much.

Then the savoury hit of the cheese. Then the egg and finally the firm bite of the sausage.

First the sensation hit me in layers, before gradually coming together to build into that amazing Sweet and Savoury combination that's simply unique to McGriddles.

The flavour geniuses in McDonald’s innovation team had done it; the perfect breakfast sandwich.

McGriddles for Life was a very real life motto.

So much so that McDonald’s own set of superfans have never been more open about their love for McGriddles.

Superfan Yiwen, @fattyiwen on Instagram, shared that she too loved the McGriddles’ flavour combination, pointing out something that I had not considered before: more than just tasty, it was convenient.

Or as convenient as a special treat needs to be. Yiwen said the McGriddles is a must have at the weekend, although if time permits, she will try to sneak another one in while on her way to work.

As I did, just before writing this.

And why be limited to a choice of sweet or savoury? YOU CAN HAVE IT ALL (for a limited time).

The Second Problem: McGriddles is only available seasonally

It's frequently been said that Singapore only has two seasons - rain or shine.

But to me, these two seasons are either McGriddles season or No-McGriddles season.

It’s a serious affair and no laughing matter.

Every McGriddles season, there’s always a running tracker amongst my friends and sister about how many we get to enjoy, and whether they’re still available, always dreading the last McGriddle of the season.

Because McGriddles has always been about the treat that it represents.

The perfect proportions of pancake and sausage, sweet and savoury.

And of course how frequently you’re able to bless yourself with it.

Look what you made me do

It's the same thing every year; we get excited, rush to get that first McGriddles, before spending the next four weeks complaining that we can only get them so rarely.

And before you know it, it's all gone and we get heartbroken and angry for the rest of the year.

McDonald’s superfan Nick, @nioclascdbjj, is doing what he can to mitigate his heartbreak.

A master of making the most of the season, he once ordered McGriddles to be delivered to him at home, then bought two more on his way to work.

To top it off, he even has an off season plan, buying up to ten McGriddles during the season, five to eat, with five he puts in the freezer, when his craving for McGriddles gets too intense, like some kind of McGriddles squirrel.

Homebrew

But it’s just hotcakes and muffins right? Why can’t I just get them both and Frankenstein a homebrewed version?

But it didn’t work. It couldn’t.

It was too much at once - the proportions weren’t quite right, the measurement of syrup and other condiments did not quite hit the right spots.

Far more dedicated people than me have also tried and failed.

McDonald’s superfan Vanessa, @vanvanscully, tried to recreate the McGriddles.

From scratch.

Oh wow. That’s dedication.

But despite her best efforts, her creation didn’t quite come together properly.

Looks like she’ll have to wait for McGriddles season to have her craving satisfied.

And that's the power of Love. McGriddles Love.

There is something to be said about how the seasonal nature of the McGriddles is like the McGriddles itself: its return is always sweet, and its absence makes us salty.

But the truth is, I’m just happy they’re coming back, (they’ve actually been back for more than a week now).

Until then, you’ll know where I’ll be - see you at McDonald’s 🙂

Top image via @fattyiwen/Instagram

This sponsored article by McDonalds was written while hungry. The author is always hungry for McGriddles.