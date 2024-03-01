Back

5 men charged with outrage of modesty, 3 allegedly molested victims at Marina Bay Sands

Two of the incidents supposedly occurred at Marquee, a nightclub.

Matthias Ang | March 01, 2024, 05:24 PM

WhatsappFive men were charged for separate cases of molest on Mar. 1, 2024.

According to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), three of the cases allegedly took place at Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Two of the cases took place at Marquee

The first case allegedly occurred on Jan. 1, 2024, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

A 35-year-old Singaporean man, Derrick Peh Chin Kiat, purportedly molested a 32-year-old woman at the Marquee nightclub by squeezing her buttock.

The incident took place at about 3am.

He faces one charge of outrage of modesty.

The second case occurred between 3am and 5am on Dec. 17, 2023.

A 31-year-old British man, Ryan Charles Duncan, allegedly molested a male victim, also aged 31, by touching his buttocks twice.

He faces two charges of outrage of modesty.

Third case took place outside MBS' casino

The third case took place outside MBS' casino on Jul. 5, 2023 at about 5am.

A 49-year-old Indian national, Merla Ramakrishna Madhusudhan, allegedly molested a woman, 38, by touching her thigh.

The court heard that he was strangers with the victim.

He faces two charges of outrage of modesty.

Remaining cases occurred on a public bus and along Temple Street

The fourth case occurred on Dec. 27, 2023, at about 8pm.

A 63-year-old Singaporean man, Lim Wai Sin, allegedly molested a 28-year-old woman, on board a public bus in the vicinity of Pek Kio.

He has been charged with one count of outrage of modesty.

The fifth case took place at the Chinatown Bazaar on Temple Street, on Feb. 9, 2024.

A 33-year-old Indian national, Kannan Govindaraji, has been charged with one count of outrage of modesty for allegedly molesting a 44-year-old woman.

All five men granted bail

All five men were granted bail.

Lim, Kannan and Duncan intend to plead guilty while Peh and Merla have not indicated their plea.

The offence of outrage of modesty carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Top photo via MBS/Facebook

