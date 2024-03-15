Back

Days with less cloud coverage may exceed 35°C in S'pore, short showers expected in 2nd half of Mar. 2024

Hot.

Winnie Li | March 15, 2024, 07:12 PM

Residents of Singapore: remember to bring a sun umbrella or wear sunblock before heading out over the next two weeks.

This is because the dry and warm conditions that Singapore experienced towards the middle of March 2024 are expected to continue into the first few days of the coming fortnight, said the Meteorological Service Singapore in a Mar. 15 media advisory.

On a few days when there is less cloud coverage, daily maximum temperatures may exceed 35°C, especially over the course of next week.

Localised short-duration moderate to heavy thundery showers are forecast on some afternoons, particularly in the last week of the month.

For the rest of March 2024, daily maximum temperatures are expected to be around 34°C and 35°C on most days.

Overall, the total rainfall for the second half of the month is expected to be below average over most parts of the island.

36°C recorded at Sentosa on Wednesday

Singaporeans may have already felt the heat in the past fortnight, as the daily maximum temperature in the first half of March 2024 ranged between 31.6°C and 36°C.

The second week of the month was mostly dry, with the daily maximum temperatures of the last few days exceeding 34°C.

The highest temperature of 36°C was recorded at Sentosa on Mar. 13.

Nevertheless, some respite was brought by the thundery showers, which fell over parts of Singapore on most afternoons in the first week of March 2024.

Most parts of the island also recorded above average rainfall in the first fortnight, with Changi registering a rainfall of 135 per cent above average.

Top image via Belinda Fewings/Unsplash

