MTI to partner 100 companies to drive AI adoption

A*STAR will also launch an Artificial Intelligence Centre of Excellence for the manufacturing sector.

Winnie Li | March 01, 2024, 06:18 PM

The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) will launch a manufacturing sector Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence by the end of 2024.

This was announced by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong during the Committee of Supply debates in Parliament on Mar. 1, 2024.

According to Gan, the manufacturing sector Centre of Excellence will "convene stakeholders from industry research and the start-up scene to develop AI-enabled solutions" that will help address use cases in the sector.

The COE is part of the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI)'s strategy to help Singapore businesses "reap the AI dividend" in view of the anticipated growth of AI, whose market size is "projected to rocket from $150 billion in 2023 to $1.35 trillion in 2030, shared Gan.

Pilot programme for future sectoral Centres of Excellence

Gan added that the manufacturing sector AI Centre of Excellence will also be the first sectoral AI Centres of Excellence to be launched, which will help "address sector-wide use cases and build domain-specific capabilities".

In view of this plan, the manufacturing sector Centre of Excellence will serve as a three-year pilot programme for MTI.

"We will learn from this pilot and study how we might expand the same thing to other sectors," said the minister.

MTI to partner with 100 companies

Besides the sectoral initiative, Gan said MTI will also take a "company approach" to drive AI adoption by partnering with 100 companies to build their internal AI capabilities, as well as develop and adopt AI solutions.

"We hope that each of these companies will become a centre of excellence in AI in its own right," shared Gan.



