S'porean man, 26, who was killed in Johor accident was due to be married in December

He was about to collect his new flat's keys next month.

Ruth Chai | March 24, 2024, 08:11 PM

A 26-year-old man who was killed when a container lorry hit his motorcycle in Johor Bahru on Mar. 23 was engaged and due to get married on Dec. 7.

Mohammad Shahfiq Imran's mother, Norris Sanat, 48, told Berita Harian that he would also receive the keys to his new Senja flat in April.

Norris said all the wedding preparations had been made, down to the wedding attire.

With tears in her eyes, she said she doted on Shahfiq and described him as the gentlest among her four children.

"He was the closest to me. Every day, he would call me at least twice while at work."

She received news of the crash at 3:40am.

Shahfiq's fiancée, Lili Afini Zahit, 27, who had known him for three years, said that words could not describe her loss.

"Shahfiq is a very, very good man," she said.

Shahfiq was the winner of the Mediacorp Suria talent show "Anugerah 2017".

After the accident, Mediacorp Suria posted a tribute video on its Mediacorp Untukmu Facebook page on Mar. 23.

 

Background

Shahfiq and seven other Singaporean men were heading to the town of Pagoh, Johor, for a pre-dawn meal.

During the journey, one of the motorcycles experienced a flat tyre, so the rider stopped at an R&R (rest and recreation) area at Yong Peng.

The other seven motorcyclists waited for him in the highway's emergency lane.

A lorry travelling in the same direction subsequently lost control and collided with the waiting convoy group.

Shahfiq and his friend, Mohamad Firman Nordin, both 26, were killed on the spot.

The other four Singaporean men in the convoy suffered severe injuries and are receiving treatment at Johor's Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital.

Top photo via Info Kemalangan & Bencana Malaysia and Mediacorp Untukmu/Facebook

