2 M'sian students die in New Zealand road accident, M'sia PM Anwar offers condolences

The incident happened on Mar. 30, 2024.

Syahindah Ishak | March 31, 2024, 04:39 PM

Two Malaysian students died after a road accident in Lake Tekapo, New Zealand on Mar. 30, 2024.

Three others required urgent medical treatment

According to a press release by the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wisma Putra), three other students were airlifted to Christchurch Hospital in the South Island of New Zealand for urgent medical treatment.

The incident happened at 1:45pm local time.

The foreign ministry added:

"The High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington, with the assistance of the Malaysian community in Christchurch, is providing consular assistance to the victims and next-of-kin to ensure their welfare is well taken care of.

The ministry and High Commission of Malaysia stand ready to assist should the next-of-kin decide to repatriate the remains to Malaysia.

The ministry also extends its heartfelt condolences to the next-of-kin of the victims involved in this tragic road accident."

According to Bernama, a spokesperson for the High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington confirmed the names of the two students who were killed as Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni and Wan Nur Adlina Alisa.

They were students at the University of Canterbury.

Bernama also reported that the three injured are Nur Firas Wafiyyah and Lya Issable Anak Walton, who are also students at the same university, and Muhamad Faris Mohd Fairusham from Victoria University of Wellington.

PM Anwar Ibrahim expressed his condolences

Hours after the news broke, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim took to Facebook to express his condolences to the families of the two Malaysian students who died.

Anwar wrote:

"My condolences to the families of two Malaysian students who died in a road accident in Lake Tekapo, New Zealand.

I also pray for the speedy recovery of three other Malaysian students who were injured in the same road accident.

The Malaysian government, through the High Commission in New Zealand, will provide the necessary assistance to the victims and family members."

Top image via Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook.

