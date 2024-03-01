M'sian man makes S$140 begging 4 to 5 hours a day, owns Proton SUV worth about S$36,000

A Malaysian man, who said he received up to RM500 (S$140) for a few hours of begging a day, also owned a Proton X70 Premium, a Malaysia-produced sport utility vehicle (SUV).

His actions were exposed by Jabatan Kebajikan Masyarakat (JKM) in a Feb. 22, 2024 Facebook post, which has since been removed.

The JKM, which is Malaysia's Department of Social Welfare, said their officers discovered the man's actions when conducting checks at the Sri Jaya night market in the Maran district of Pahang on Feb. 21, 2024.

Noticed a man wearing a grey robe begging for money

The JKM said their officers noticed a man wearing a grey robe holding a paper bag begging for money, while conducting checks to eradicate begging activities at the Sri Jaya night market.

The department said the man's hands "appeared small" compared to the average hands of a "normal human", and noted that there was money inside the bag.

When approached by the department, the man did not respond to the officers' queries, leading them to presume he may be deaf and mute.

However, upon further grilling by the officers, such as asking for the man's identity card, he said he left it in the car.

The officers followed him to his car only to learn that the alleged beggar was driving a Proton X70 Premium, which he admitted was his.

A Proton X70 Premium costs around RM123,800 (S$34,800) to RM128,800 (S$36,200), according to ZigWheels.

The man, from the east coast state of Kelantan, also revealed he earned up to RM500 (S$140) per night for four to five hours at night markets.

Released with a warning

Further inspection by JKM also revealed that the man had been receiving an allowance of RM450 (S$127) per month from the department since 2001 due to his disability.

The man was released with a warning as this was his first offence in the district, and had to sign a letter promising not to beg again.

