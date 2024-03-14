Back

M'sian 'beggar' who owns car worth S$36,000 found to be employed, welfare assistance revoked

He earns about S$570 each month.

Julia Yee | March 14, 2024, 09:40 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Authorities have taken action against a Malaysian "beggar" who was discovered to be more well-off than he let on.

The man, who claimed to earn RM500 (S$140) for a few hours of begging a day, was also discovered to be the owner of a Proton X70 Premium.

For those unfamiliar, said car is a Malaysia-produced sport utility vehicle (SUV) worth up to RM128,800 (S$36,200).

Actually employed

The man was revealed to be currently employed as a shift supervisor with a bus company, reported Malaysian news agency Bernama.

He earns RM2,000 (S$570) a month.

The man, who is disabled, also received a monthly RM450 (S$128) disability allowance from the government.

He was previously reported to have hands that "appeared small" compared to the average hands of a "normal human".

Bernama said he has "disabilities" in both hands.

Welfare assistance revoked

The revelation of the man's employment status led to the government revoking his welfare assistance, effective March 2024.

He was also issued a warning and a letter of undertaking as a promise to cease begging.

Related stories

Top images via Jkm Maran Facebook

Footage from 2nd 'targeted' car surfaces after S'porean couple allegedly 'fined' S$142 by JB officers

"Kopi lui".

March 13, 2024, 07:24 PM

Thailand's Move Forward Party wants to defend itself in court after dissolution order

The Thailand election commission announced on Mar. 12 that it will ask the Constitutional Court to disband MFP.

March 13, 2024, 07:18 PM

Less meat, efficient appliances, & 2nd-hand items: Ways to save money & be planet-friendly in S’pore

Tips and tricks.

March 13, 2024, 07:00 PM

As S’pore develops, are workers of different demographics getting enough support?

No workers should be left behind in Singapore’s progress.

March 13, 2024, 06:00 PM

SPCA rescues 48 hamsters from hoarder at MacPherson, now looking for fosterers

A new life for the ham hams.

March 13, 2024, 05:10 PM

Biden & Trump set for US presidential rematch in Nov. 2024

Both secured enough delegates during the Democratic & Republican Party primaries in several states including Georgia, Mississippi and Washington.

March 13, 2024, 05:03 PM

Drag queen & friend allegedly subjected to homophobic slurs, harassed & assaulted by 8 men at MBS

She said she was left shaken by the event.

March 13, 2024, 02:56 PM

Passengers transferring flights at KLIA & most other M'sia airports to pay additional fee from Jun. 1, 2024

Those transferring at KLIA1 will be charged S$12 while those transferring at KLIA2 will be charged S$8.

March 13, 2024, 02:45 PM

Chicken Satay'O returning to Old Chang Kee S'pore from Mar. 14

Been a long time coming.

March 13, 2024, 12:40 PM

Almost 330,000 mainland Chinese tourists visited S'pore in Feb. 2024

The total number of tourists in Singapore in February 2024 was 1.44 million.

March 13, 2024, 12:21 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.