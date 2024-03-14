M'sian 'beggar' who owns car worth S$36,000 found to be employed, welfare assistance revoked

Authorities have taken action against a Malaysian "beggar" who was discovered to be more well-off than he let on.

The man, who claimed to earn RM500 (S$140) for a few hours of begging a day, was also discovered to be the owner of a Proton X70 Premium.

For those unfamiliar, said car is a Malaysia-produced sport utility vehicle (SUV) worth up to RM128,800 (S$36,200).

Actually employed

The man was revealed to be currently employed as a shift supervisor with a bus company, reported Malaysian news agency Bernama.

He earns RM2,000 (S$570) a month.

The man, who is disabled, also received a monthly RM450 (S$128) disability allowance from the government.

He was previously reported to have hands that "appeared small" compared to the average hands of a "normal human".

Bernama said he has "disabilities" in both hands.

Welfare assistance revoked

The revelation of the man's employment status led to the government revoking his welfare assistance, effective March 2024.

He was also issued a warning and a letter of undertaking as a promise to cease begging.

