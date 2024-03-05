Back

M'sian govt may suspend opposition MP for 6 months over Anwar corruption allegations

A proposed 6-month suspension.

Keyla Supharta | March 05, 2024, 02:16 PM

The Malaysian government is looking to suspend opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Wan Saiful Wan Jan for six months for alleging that Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim abused his power, Malaysiakini reported.

According to the Dewan Rakyat's (Malaysian Parliament) order paper for Mar. 5, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will propose the motion to suspend Wan Saiful.

Wan Saiful is the MP of Tasek Gelugor and a member of the Malaysian United Indigenous Party (Bersatu), a component party of the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

The allegation

Wan Saiful made the allegation against Anwar last Wednesday (Feb. 28) while he was commenting on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar's (the Agong) remarks before becoming king, that he wanted to "hunt all the corrupt people".

"Corruption means abuse of power. And he who abuses his power meets with His Majesty every week before the Cabinet meeting," Wan Saiful allegedly said as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.

Anwar, as prime minister, has a pre-cabinet meeting with the Agong each week.

The allegation caused an uproar, with Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul instructing Wan Saiful to retract his statement.

The Bersatu lawmaker said he was disappointed by the instruction, but abided by it in the end.

Violates the rights and privileges of an MP

In the motion paper, Zahid said Wan Saiful's comment implicitly accused Anwar of being a leader who abuses his power.

He was also accused of misusing the Agong's name to influence the Dewan Rakyat.

"The statement by Tasek Gelugor is a serious allegation and violates the rights and privileges of an MP and is an insult to this house.

As such, it is agreed that Wan Saiful must be suspended from serving the meeting (Dewan Rakyat session) for six months from the date this motion is approved," the motion reads.

To lodge a report

In the same Dewan Rakyat session, Wan Saiful also alleged that he was offered RM1.7 million (S$479k) as a bribe to pledge his support to Anwar.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief urged Wan Saiful to lodge a report about the bribe attempt by Mar. 10, The Star reported.

Appropriate action would be taken should Wan Saiful fail to do so.

Top image via Wan Saiful Wan Jan/Facebook.

