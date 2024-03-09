Even without S'pore's 'sharp elbow', Taylor Swift won't come to M'sia due to politics: Ex-M'sia minister Khairy Jamaluddin

The former youth chief and information chief of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Sufian Hamdan, have said that Malaysia should emulate Singapore in securing concerts by A-list artists, as well as its efforts in promoting the country, The New Straits Times reported.

Both of them described efforts by Singapore to attract pop star Taylor Swift as a "sharp elbow" during a podcast.

Shahril added:

"Nothing new about it. That's a grudging respect I guess, a recognition of how they (Singapore) do this… and they have been consistent about it."

However, Khairy opined that Malaysia's tumultuous political scene would not encourage Swift to perform in the country.

Khairy: Swift will not come to Malaysia even without Singapore's efforts

Khairy was a former health minister under the government of Ismail Sabri Yaakob, before losing his seat in the 2022 general election. He was then expelled from the party after opposing Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

During a podcast, Khairy added that even without such moves by Singapore, Swift would not come to Malaysia as the country will become "overly political" on such matters.

Previously, Malaysia's opposition party, Parti Islam se-Malaysia (Malaysia Islamist Party, or PAS), was one of the biggest detractors of Coldplay's concert in Kuala Lumpur on Nov. 22, 2023.

A PAS leader claimed in May 2023 that the concert would encourage "hedonism and deviant cultures" in Malaysia and bring no benefits to "religion, race and country".

Subsequently in November 2023, PAS said that the concert would distract the public from the suffering of the Palestinians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

A "kill switch" that could cut the stage’s electrical power supply and stop a concert immediately was subsequently prepared for Malaysia's Coldplay concert, following The 1975 singer Matt Healy's actions when performing in Malaysia in July 2023.

PAS has also voiced their objections to other international acts such as Blackpink and Billie Ellish.

Shahril: Change will only come when PAS makes comments about lost opportunities from concerts

During the same podcast, Shahril also noted that several Malaysian United Indigenous Party (Bersatu) members had also made comments about opportunities that were lost in securing the Eras Tour.

Both Bersatu and PAS are part of the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition.

Khairy responded that such comments from Bersatu members were not enough.

"Unless it came from PAS members of parliament...only then we will see big changes," he added.

Previously on Mar. 6, Bersatu's legal and constitution bureau deputy chairman, Sasha Lyna Abdul Latiff, called for an explanation from Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh as to why Swift did not perform in Malaysia.

She said that talks between the Malaysia government, under former Prime Minister (PM) Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and Swift's concert promoters began as early as 2022.

This was earlier than the time when Singapore sealed the deal with Swift to perform in Singapore, which likely took place not too long after a Singaporean team from SportsSG, Kallang Alive Sports Management, and the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY), including its minister Edwin Tong, met with Swift's agents and promoters in Los Angeles in February 2023.

She asked if Anwar's government had made any efforts to secure the tour.

On Mar. 7, the Deputy Sports Minister, Adam Adli Abd Halim, told Malaysia's Dewan Rakyat (Malaysia's Parliament) that his ministry should not be blamed for failing to secure Swift's concert as it does not fall under his ministry's purview.

He added that the request to organise a concert falls under different ministries, with the Sports Ministry's responsibility pertaining only to the venue, accommodation and logistics, among other matters.

Related stories:

Top screenshot via Keluar Sekejap/YouTube