M'sia arrests Israeli man suspected of being a spy, 6 guns, 200 bullets found on him

Malaysia police have detained an Israeli national suspected of being a spy.

The 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur, New Straits Times reported on March 29.

He was in possession of six guns and 200 bullets.

The man entered the country via Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on March 12, using what is believed to be a fake French passport, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said in a press conference in Masjid Al Amin.

"When the suspect was questioned, he gave another passport which is an Israeli passport," Razarudin said, adding that the man had already stayed in two or three hotels before he was arrested at the hotel he was at.

Trying to kill another Israeli man due to family dispute?

Razarudin said the suspect claimed he came to Malaysia to kill another Israeli person because of a family dispute.

But the police were not ruling out the possibility that the man could be a spy, as they "do not fully believe the suspect's telltale because there could be other agenda," he said.

Razarudin said the police are now on high alert about the public's safety and those of the country's leaders, including Sultan Ibrahim, the king of Malaysia and prime minister Anwar Ibrahim, who have been vocal on the plight of Palestinians.

Access to weapons probed

The man ordered the weapons upon arriving in KL and paid for them using cryptocurrency, it was revealed at the press conference.

The inspector-general said the police were probing how the weapons, which included Glocks and Smith and Wesson handguns, were smuggled into the country.

"Of course, it is impossible to bring the weapons on the flight because he flew from the United Arab Emirates to Malaysia," Razarudin said, adding that the man was not likely operating alone.

The man is being investigated under the Passports Act for contravening the conditions of a passport and the Firearms Act for unauthorised possession of firearms.

Couple arrested

In an update on the case, a Malaysian married couple were arrested for allegedly supplying firearms to the Israeli man, the New Straits Times reported on March 30.

The police said they do not rule out the possibility that more Malaysians are involved in the case.

The coupled, aged 42 and 40, were arrested at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Selangor at 7:15pm on March 29.

The police took the suspects to their residence, also in Kuala Selangor, where they found a pistol in a backpack inside their Honda Jazz car.

The male suspect is believed to be responsible for supplying six pistols to the Israeli man.

The couple were reportedly remanded for further investigation.

The police also separately arrested a man in Cameron Highlands, Pahang, believed to be the driver of the Israeli man since his entry into the country on March 12.

The main motive for the Israeli man's entry into Malaysia is still being investigated.

