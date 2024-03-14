Back

US man who lived in iron lung for more than 70 years dies at 78

Doctors did not expect him to survive for long, but he outlived both his parents, his older brother, and even the original iron lung.

Khine Zin Htet | March 14, 2024, 03:26 PM

The longest-surviving iron lung patient, Paul Alexander, passed away in Dallas, US, on Mar. 11 (US time) at the age of 78.

His brother, Philip Alexander, announced the news on Facebook.

"It was an honour to be part of someone's life who was as admired as he was," Philip wrote.

"He touched and inspired millions of people and that is no exaggeration.

To me Paul was just a brother — same as yours — loving, giving advice, and scolding when necessary, and also a pain in the ass — normal brother stuff.

He commanded a room — What a flirt!

He loved good food, wine, women, long conversations, learning, and laughing. I will miss him so much."

Was in hospital for Covid-19

Two weeks ago, on Feb. 27, 2024, his social media manager posted a video on Paul's TikTok account saying that Paul had been rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with Covid-19.

While he had returned home, he was still "weak" and had been "struggling to eat and hydrate", the manager had said, adding that they would be putting a hold on posting videos in light of Paul's condition.

@ironlungman Please keep Paul in your thoughts and prayers! ❤️🙏#conversationswithpaul #ironlung #poliopaul #PaulAlexander ♬ Chopin Nocturne No. 2 Piano Mono - moshimo sound design

'Man in iron lung'

Paul contracted polio when he was a five-year-old and spent the next two years in an iron lung at a hospital in Dallas, his obituary stated.

He survived polio but was left paralysed and had to live the rest of his life inside of an iron lung.

Despite that, he attended college and later became a lawyer.

He also self-published his autobiography, “Three Minutes for a Dog: My Life in an Iron Lung,” titled after how he learned to breathe independently for at least three minutes to get a dog that his caretaker promised.

As his story became known to the world, he was dubbed the "man in iron lung" and recognised by the Guinness World Record in 2023 as the longest-surviving iron lung patient.

According to The Guardian, other breathing devices became more commonplace in the 1950s, but Paul reportedly preferred not to have invasive surgery and continued to live in the iron lung.

Doctors did not expect Paul to survive for long, but he outlived both his parents, his older brother, some old friends and even his original iron lung, which was in disrepair by 2015, The Guardian wrote.

He also outlived his longtime caregiver and friend Kathryn Gaines.

A 2018 article by the Dallas Morning News reported that Paul's chest muscles were too damaged by then to switch to portable ventilators.

Top photo from Facebook

