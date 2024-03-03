S'porean Giselle Heng, 11, gets autographed '22 hat' from Taylor Swift on 1st night of 'Eras Tour' concert

"Oh my god, I'm hugging Taylor Swift right now."

Not many Swifties can say these precious words in their lifetime but for one very lucky 11-year-old in Singapore, a dream came true.

During the first night of the popstar's "The Eras Tour" stop in Singapore on Mar. 2, 2024, Singaporean Giselle Heng was the lucky recipient of the "22 hat".

If you didn't know, Swift has a tradition of giving away the black hat she wears to one fan while performing the song "22" during "The Eras Tour" concerts. The hat also has Swift's autograph.

While she gives the hat, the fan also gets to exchange a few words with the pop star and even hug her.

The girl, Giselle Heng, spoke to Mothership over the phone together with her mother to recount her unforgettable moment.

Thought staff were just "being nice"

The bubbly girl first shared that when one staff member brought her to a section nearer to the stage, she thought that they were "being nice" to let her see the view better as she was "very short".

However, after the song "Look What You Make Me Do", one of the staff carried her up to the stage area and she realised that "something was wrong".

Then, Swift came back on stage with the "22 hat" and that's when she realised she was getting the hat, Giselle recounted with excitement.

Hugged Taylor Swift

Giselle shared that she hugged Swift so tight that she tasted the pop star's sweat on her hair.

But for the little Swiftie who has been a fan since she was five, a little sweat did not deter her.

"No matter what, hair salty, hair sweet, hair sour, hair spicy — I don't care. I still love her," she said, expressing her love.

She plans to wear the "22 hat" for an upcoming performance and quite fittingly, she will be doing a piano rendition of "22".

Staff were looking for Giselle's guardians

After the show, Giselle's friend's mother took to Xiaohongshu to share more about the girl's special moment.

In her post, the woman shared that she was taking care of the girl for the night.

A staff approached them and had to repeat their questions several times before she understood and agreed, she shared.

Giselle also later shared that her "auntie" thought that the staff wanted to kick Giselle out of the concert.

Fortunately, she finally understood after Giselle helped to translate.

In a subsequent post, the woman added that the staff members were "very warm" and even helped to take photos for them.

In her video, Giselle can be seen giving her friendship bracelet to Swift.

Exchanged friendship bracelets and sang songs before concert

Many in the comments asked the woman how they were chosen out of the many concert-goers and the woman uploaded a third post sharing more about Giselle.

Before the concert officially started, Giselle was exchanging friendship bracelets and singing Swift songs out loud, the woman explained.

This caught the attention of reporters and staff on site, who filmed Giselle.

One asked Giselle what she would say to Swift if she could, the woman wrote.

To this, she replied:

"I love you very much, Taylor."

The woman deduced that perhaps Giselle's excited antics and interviews caught the eye of staff members who may have taken note of her as a potential choice for the "22 hat" recipient.

The woman also shared some words of encouragement for others, saying that as long as they are positive and brave enough, they may be the next person to get the hat.

