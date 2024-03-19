Lau Pa Sat tenant given warning for charging diner S$4 'midnight surcharge' after Taylor Swift concert

A customer at Lau Pa Sat hawker centre claimed they were charged S$4 more for their meal as part of a "midnight surcharge" on the night of Mar. 9.

This encounter was shared in a Mar. 11 Reddit post.

FairPrice Group, which manages Lau Pa Sat, confirmed with Mothership that there are no such charges, and that the tenant has been given a warning.

The post

In the post, the user said they dined at Lau Pa Sat after attending Taylor Swift's concert on Mar. 9.

The user claimed they ordered a fried rice and chicken wing meal costing S$7.80 from a Western stall there.

The user further claimed the stall quoted them an additional S$2 "midnight surcharge" for dining at that time. The time stated on the receipt was about 11:30pm.

The user agreed to this extra charge and was directed to an adjacent Korean burger stall, Rokus, to make payment, with the staff saying they were "sister companies".

At the counter, the user noticed that the staff seemed to be keying in a different order and tried protesting that it wasn't their order.

However, the counter staff continued to key in the order and subsequently charged the user S$11.80 — four dollars extra — for the meal.

When the user asked for the receipt, the staff handed them a bill with miscellaneous items such as three servings of ramyeon, two servings of cheese and three separate takeaway charges, that added up to the S$11.80 amount.

In the post, the user questioned, "Is there really an additional S$2 fee if you eat at Lau Pa Sat at midnight?"

Some online users highlighted that the items on the receipt did not match up to the food ordered.

Others said they hadn't encountered such a "midnight surcharge" when eating out in Singapore and felt the user might have been "scammed".

S$2 surcharge to subsidise extra cleaning costs: Stall representative

A representative in charge of the two stalls explained to Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) that the Western stall had imposed a S$2 surcharge to subsidise extra cleaning costs on that day.

He said that the stall had already been cleaned and was already closed on Mar. 9, when they were met with a sudden influx of customers following Taylor Swift's concert.

"After repeated requests from diners, we reopened the kitchen out of goodwill and had our staff work overtime," he added.

According to the representative, the stall had to engage a cleaner for another round of cleaning, which would cost S$80.

As such, the stall decided to levy a S$2 surcharge to subsidise the extra cleaning costs for the stall, and communicated this to customers before payment, he noted.

"Perhaps the cashier was busy serving customers at the time, and wrongly communicated this as a 'midnight surcharge', causing confusion," the representative told Shin Min.

He also explained that customers were redirected to Rokus' counter to make payment as the Western stall's counter was not open at the time.

Tenant has been given a warning: FairPrice Group

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a FairPrice Group spokesperson said that the organisation takes feedback on customer issues very seriously, and has initiated an investigation.

"We would like to assure [customers] that there are no such charges, and the tenant mentioned has been given a warning," the spokesperson added.

FairPrice Group is also reaching out to the customer involved to offer a refund.

Top image from Peter. R/ Google & irishearted / Reddit.