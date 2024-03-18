Back

S'porean woman alleges M'sian KLIA customs officer did not stamp 8-year-old son's passport for return flight

Her own passport was stamped, but not her child's.

Matthias Ang | March 18, 2024, 04:36 PM

A Singaporean highlighted how her eight-year-old son's passport was allegedly not stamped by the Malaysian immigration officer at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) while they were departing the country.

Stamped her passport but not her child's

Speaking to Mothership, the woman, called Vel Lee, said the officer had stamped her passport, but not that of her child's, when they went through KLIA on Mar. 17.

She said she only realised this upon arriving back home in Singapore after their flight.

Lee added that while her child had an entry stamp on his passport, no exit stamp could be found anywhere in his passport, "throughout the pages".

A photo Lee provided of her son's passport showed an entry stamp for Mar. 15, but not Mar. 17.

Source: Photo courtesy of Vel Bel Lee

Will make a new passport for her son in 2025

In response to Mothership's queries, Lee replied that as she was not planning any trips with her child in the near future, she will not be taking action.

Lee added that she would only make a new passport for her son in 2025, when he is due for a passport renewal.

A Malaysian customs officer not stamping a Singaporean passport is not a new issue.

Not unheard of

Previously however, many of these cases occurred at the land checkpoints of Johor.

In one case in May 2022, three Singaporean men were allegedly detained for seven days in Johor and fined RM3,000 (S$942) each after their passports were found to be missing records of their entries into Malaysia.

In another case in June 2022, a Singaporean woman shared that her passport was not chopped by the customs officer while she was entering Malaysia with her family.

She also alleged the officer was nonchalant and unapologetic when the error was pointed out.

Recently, two Singaporean cars were also allegedly made to pay a "fine" of about S$170 to officers at the Sultan Iskandar CIQ Complex in Johor, Malaysia.

The case is under investigation by the Malaysian police.

Top left photo courtesy of Vel Bel Lee, right photo via Wikimedia Commons

