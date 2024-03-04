Back

KFC Zinger meal in S'pore now S$6

Nom.

Belmont Lay | March 04, 2024, 06:19 PM

Zinger lovers, you are in luck.

KFC Singapore is offering its Zinger Combo Deal for S$6 from March 4, 2024.

It consists of a Zinger Burger, medium fries, and a regular Coke Zero.

It will be available for a limited time only, and limited to two sets per transaction.

Its usual price is S$8.20.

This offer is available for dine-in and takeaway via kiosk, cashier, and KFC website or app.

It is not available at the outlets at Singapore Polytechnic, Sentosa and Singapore Zoo.

