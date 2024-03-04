KFC Zinger meal in S'pore now S$6

Zinger lovers, you are in luck.
KFC Singapore is offering its Zinger Combo Deal for S$6 from March 4, 2024.
It consists of a Zinger Burger, medium fries, and a regular Coke Zero.
It will be available for a limited time only, and limited to two sets per transaction.
Its usual price is S$8.20.
This offer is available for dine-in and takeaway via kiosk, cashier, and KFC website or app.
It is not available at the outlets at Singapore Polytechnic, Sentosa and Singapore Zoo.
Top photo composite via KFC & Google Maps
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.