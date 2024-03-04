S'pore man claimed right arm sore from injection, didn't use hand to molest girl, 16, doc said left arm jabbed

A man accused of molesting a 16-year-old girl on a bus claimed in court that his right arm had been sore from a vaccine injection, and that he was stretching it to relieve the pain when he accidentally touched her.

However, his doctor rebutted that the jab had been on his left arm instead, Shin Min Daily News reported.

He was convicted and sentenced to six months in prison.

The incident

Court documents indicated that the incident took place at around 2pm on Sep. 13, 2021.

The victim testified that she was in her school uniform and boarded bus service 242 at Boon Lay bus interchange.

She then sat at a window seat.

The victim claimed that when the accused got on the bus, there were empty seats all around her but he chose to sit next to her.

About 10 minutes later, she said he started rubbing his elbow up and down against her side.

He began touching her thighs and knees next.

At one point, she told him angrily, "Can you stop touching me?"

Frightened, the accused stopped what he was doing and inched further away, but stayed seated next to her.

Refused to leave bus, cried and called friend

The victim missed her stop on the bus route, saying that she didn't dare to alight due to fear of being molested further.

The bus later returned to Boon Lay interchange as it follows a circular route.

Upon reaching the interchange, the accused got off, but the victim remained in the bus crying.

She later called a fellow student to take a bus home with her.

The next day, she confided in a female teacher over text, and the teacher accompanied her to lodge a police report.

Stretched out right arm to relieve pain: Accused

Following the incident, the man was charged with one count of outrage of modesty, to which he pleaded not guilty.

He argued that on the day of the incident, he had been administered a Covid-19 vaccine and felt soreness in his right arm from the injection.

The accused claimed he accidentally touched the victim when he stretched out his right arm on the bus, to relieve the pain.

He further claimed that as he was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, he did not realise he had touched her.

When asked why he took the full round trip on the bus, the accused claimed he wanted to return to the bus interchange to buy painkillers.

However, he added that he found them too expensive and got them for free from a clinic using a privilege card instead.

Jab was on left arm: Doctor

However, the man's claims were called into question following a testimony from his doctor.

The doctor said that according to his records, the accused was jabbed three times on his left arm — not his right.

He was administered his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at that time.

In response, the accused claimed that only the first jab was on his left arm, and that he wanted the second jab on his right.

Victim & witnesses' testimony more convincing: Judge

However, the judge overruled the accused's explanation, pointing out that since his dominant hand was his right hand, it didn't stand to reason that he would be injected on his right arm.

The judge also noted that the testimony of the victim and other witnesses were more convincing than that of the accused.

Regarding his claim that he went back to the interchange for painkillers, the judge said it was a "far-fetched argument" as he would have no reason to go back if he could have gotten them for free at the clinic.

Top image from Unsplash.