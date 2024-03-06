Back

Govt to launch 3-year childminding services pilot in 2nd half of 2024, fees around S$700 per month

To better support parents in caring for their infants.

Winnie Li | March 06, 2024, 03:23 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

The government will appoint childminding operators to expand infant childminding services and to provide "affordable and reliable" infant childminding services for parents.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will roll out a three-year pilot programme in the second half of 2024, with each childminder allowed to care for up to three infants at any one time.

Under the pilot, parents can expect to pay an out-of-pocket expense similar to what a median-income family pays for full-day infant care at Anchor Operators, which is around S$700 per month.

For those wondering, childminders, otherwise known as "nannies", typically look after a few children in their own homes or travel to a family's home to look after the child.

Details of the pilot, more to be announced

Under the new pilot, which was announced by Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling during the Committee of Supply debate on Mar. 6, each childminder can care for up to three infants at any one time at their home or at a community space, such as community centres.

Sun was also responding to queries on childminding services by Radin Mas SMC MP Melvin Yong, Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam, and Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Ng Ling Ling.

According to Sun, these community spaces will be situated in areas of high infant care demand so that parents can "conveniently access" childminding services.

Additionally, parents will also have "more flexibility" to discuss their care preferences and requirements with the childminder.

"The pilot will allow us to assess the receptiveness of parents to infant childminding," said Sun.

Sun also added that the government have engaged parents, childminders, and childminding operators to hear their views to help it refine the parameters of the new pilot.

"We will continue such engagements and announce more details in the second half of 2024," stated Sun.

Ensure affordability

To ensure the affordability of infant childminding services under the pilot, Sun shared that the ECDA will provide funding to appointed operators to "keep the out-of-pocket expenses affordable" for parents who use the services during typical working hours on weekdays.

"We aim to make parents' expenses for childminding services similar to what a median-income family pays for infant care at Anchor Operators," added Sun.

The government will also extend the usage of the Child Development Account to further defray the cost of childminding under the pilot, said Sun.

Address safety considerations

To address parents' safety considerations, Sun said that ECDA will "conduct background checks on operators and childminders", as well as require operators to "meet certain service requirements".

These service requirements include the disclosure of childminders' profiles to parents and ensuring that childminders undergo required training in areas such as basic infant care, first aid training, as well as food safety and hygiene.

To ensure baseline service standards across appointed operators and help uplift the childminding sector in general, ECDA will also work with operators to co-develop industry standards.

"This includes laying out what constitutes a safe childminding environment and the respective responsibilities of operators and childminders", added Sun.

Sun noted that managing work and family commitments, especially during the child's early years, were a key concern in the Forward SG conversations.

Hence, the government decided to introduce a childminding pilot to develop affordable, safe, and reliable childminding services as an additional infant care option for families.

Top images via Khoa Pham/Unsplash

Govt looking at harsher financial penalties for child abuse cases to send 'clear signal' to industry: Sun Xueling

The government does not take such cases lightly, said Sun.

March 06, 2024, 06:20 PM

M'sian opposition politician wants Anwar's govt to explain why Taylor Swift didn't perform in M'sia

Malaysia has joined the conversation.

March 06, 2024, 06:17 PM

China scraps Premier Li Qiang's 'Two Sessions' press conference, 1st time since 1993

Ending a 30-year tradition.

March 06, 2024, 05:54 PM

Fulfilment vs emotional toll: What being a nurse in S’pore is really like

It’s not easy.

March 06, 2024, 05:40 PM

Mediacorp actor Desmond Tan welcomes 1st child, a daughter

Congrats!

March 06, 2024, 05:17 PM

No, STB didn't pay Taylor Swift to sing 'Majulah Singapura' as surprise song

I don't know about you, but I'm feeling Merdeka too.

March 06, 2024, 04:53 PM

McDonald's at Raffles City closes down, Italian restaurant taking over premises

Farewell.

March 06, 2024, 04:23 PM

DBS CEO Piyush Gupta's pay cut by S$4.2 million to S$11.2 million for 2023

The disruptions experienced by DBS' customers were taken into account.

March 06, 2024, 04:01 PM

'Frustrating' to see private insurance companies offering 'unsustainable' terms: Ong Ye Kung

$$$.

March 06, 2024, 03:42 PM

Attempting to trespass into Taylor Swift S'pore concert: 2 men, aged 29 & 45, charged in court

In total, three men, aged 29 to 45 years old, were arrested for cheating offences relating to concert tickets.

March 06, 2024, 03:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.