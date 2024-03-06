Govt to launch 3-year childminding services pilot in 2nd half of 2024, fees around S$700 per month

The government will appoint childminding operators to expand infant childminding services and to provide "affordable and reliable" infant childminding services for parents.

The Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will roll out a three-year pilot programme in the second half of 2024, with each childminder allowed to care for up to three infants at any one time.

Under the pilot, parents can expect to pay an out-of-pocket expense similar to what a median-income family pays for full-day infant care at Anchor Operators, which is around S$700 per month.

For those wondering, childminders, otherwise known as "nannies", typically look after a few children in their own homes or travel to a family's home to look after the child.

Details of the pilot, more to be announced

Under the new pilot, which was announced by Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling during the Committee of Supply debate on Mar. 6, each childminder can care for up to three infants at any one time at their home or at a community space, such as community centres.

Sun was also responding to queries on childminding services by Radin Mas SMC MP Melvin Yong, Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam, and Ang Mo Kio GRC MP Ng Ling Ling.

According to Sun, these community spaces will be situated in areas of high infant care demand so that parents can "conveniently access" childminding services.

Additionally, parents will also have "more flexibility" to discuss their care preferences and requirements with the childminder.

"The pilot will allow us to assess the receptiveness of parents to infant childminding," said Sun.

Sun also added that the government have engaged parents, childminders, and childminding operators to hear their views to help it refine the parameters of the new pilot.

"We will continue such engagements and announce more details in the second half of 2024," stated Sun.

Ensure affordability

To ensure the affordability of infant childminding services under the pilot, Sun shared that the ECDA will provide funding to appointed operators to "keep the out-of-pocket expenses affordable" for parents who use the services during typical working hours on weekdays.

"We aim to make parents' expenses for childminding services similar to what a median-income family pays for infant care at Anchor Operators," added Sun.

The government will also extend the usage of the Child Development Account to further defray the cost of childminding under the pilot, said Sun.

Address safety considerations

To address parents' safety considerations, Sun said that ECDA will "conduct background checks on operators and childminders", as well as require operators to "meet certain service requirements".

These service requirements include the disclosure of childminders' profiles to parents and ensuring that childminders undergo required training in areas such as basic infant care, first aid training, as well as food safety and hygiene.

To ensure baseline service standards across appointed operators and help uplift the childminding sector in general, ECDA will also work with operators to co-develop industry standards.

"This includes laying out what constitutes a safe childminding environment and the respective responsibilities of operators and childminders", added Sun.

Sun noted that managing work and family commitments, especially during the child's early years, were a key concern in the Forward SG conversations.

Hence, the government decided to introduce a childminding pilot to develop affordable, safe, and reliable childminding services as an additional infant care option for families.

Top images via Khoa Pham/Unsplash