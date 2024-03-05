MOT considering increasing S'pore's vehicle total population, distance-based charging to prevent congestion

The Ministry of Transport is "open to reviewing" the idea of having a one-off increase in Singapore's total vehicle population accompanied by higher usage-based charges to prevent traffic congestion, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said during the Committee of Supply debates on Mar. 5, 2024.

"This includes location and time-based charges like the current electronic road parking (ERP) system, as well as the possibility of having distance-based charging in the future," Chee said.

However, Chee explained that trade-offs are "not straightforward" and will have to be studied carefully before a decision is made.

Not feasible to rely only on usage-based charging

Pointing out that the idea is "not new", Chee said that the Economic Review Committee in 2002 recommended that "a gradual lowering of car ownership taxes accompanied by an increase in COE (car ownership certificates) supply" can shift towards a "better balance between ownership charges and usage charges".

In 2002 and 2003, the government issued an additional 5,000 open group (Group E) car ownership certificates while allowing the total number of vehicles to grow.

Chee said that it is "not feasible" to rely only on usage-based charges to prevent traffic congestion, as these will have to be set at "very high rates", which might not be acceptable to many car owners.

"Usage-based charges need to work in tandem with ownership controls and other measures like parking charges to achieve a more balanced and sustainable outcome for all stakeholders while ensuring smooth traffic on our roads," he said.

Open to idea but trade-offs not straightforward

While the ministry is "open to reviewing the idea", Chee said that trade-offs are "not straightforward" and need to be studied carefully before a decision is made.

For example, some stakeholders such as taxi drivers, private hire vehicle (PHV) drivers and delivery drivers will "likely pay higher usage-based charges" as they drive longer distances, he said.

"We will need to examine the impact on these groups though usage-based charging is, in principle, a fair approach," he said.

Related articles

Top photo via Jeremy Kwok/Unsplash