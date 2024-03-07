Katong-Joo Chiat & Clementi chosen as heritage nodes, MCCY seeking volunteers for programmes in 2024

Katong-Joo Chiat and Clementi will be the sites of new heritage programming, under a new initiative to be launched in 2024, revealed the Ministry of Culture, Community & Youth (MCCY) during the Committee of Supply debates on Mar. 7, 2024.

A Heritage Activation Node (HAN) will be launched in Katong-Joo Chiat in April 2024, with a second HAN in Clementi in the second half of the year.

The HAN initiative is part of "Our SG Heritage Plan 2.0", which outlines strategies for the country's heritage and museum sector.

What is a Heritage Activation Node (HAN)?

The HAN initiative seeks to provide opportunities for the community to participate in and co-develop projects that celebrate their neighbourhood's heritage.

According to a factsheet provided by MCCY, the initiative aims to encourage the exploration and celebration of heritage, engage more heritage volunteers, and enliven neighbourhoods.

Katong-Joo Chiat

Come April 2024, the first HAN will be launched in the Katong-Joo Chiat precinct.

The area is known for its rich culinary heritage, affiliation with diverse cultures, and iconic pre-war architecture.

As part of the launch, there will be a weekend festival featuring where members of the public can expect more than 25 programmes at various locations throughout the neighbourhood.

These include guided tours, a pasar malam, games, and other activities.

A call for collaboration will be issued by NHB and interest group Katong Culture during the official launch, to allow residents to submit proposals for heritage projects.

Clementi

HAN@Clementi will be launched at Clementi in the second half of 2024.

This particular HAN will see the NHB collaborating with tertiary education institutions in the neighbourhood, so as to get more youths involved.

Training volunteers

HAN will also train community-based volunteers, so as to help them develop and run programmes on a regular and sustained basis.

The NHB put out a call for such volunteers in October 2023.

As of February 2024, it has garnered over 220 responses.

People may register their interest to volunteer for and be involved in HAN via [email protected].

Top image via Google Maps