Back

'Very heavy' traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints from Mar. 8-18, 2024

March school holiday is coming up.

Winnie Li | March 05, 2024, 11:02 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Those who are travelling through Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints this upcoming March school holiday are to factor in additional time for their travels.

"Very heavy traffic" is expected at both checkpoints during the lead-up to and during the entire holiday period, from Mar. 8 (Friday) to Mar. 18 (Monday), said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Mar. 4 news release.

'Continuous, heavy traffic' at land checkpoints during CNY

ICA also revealed that more than 2.33 million crossings took place at the land checkpoints during the recent Chinese New Year long weekend from Feb. 8 to 13.

On average, almost 390,000 individuals travelled through the checkpoints per day, marking a 35 per cent increase from the daily average of about 289,000 travellers during the same period in 2023.

According to ICA, some of those who departed Singapore by car had to wait up to three hours before they were cleared through immigration, as there was a long tailback from Malaysian immigration.

Queue cutters will be made to re-queue

Given the expected heavy traffic, ICA said it seeks travellers' "understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with ICA officers".

The agency also reminded motorists to refrain from queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists.

"Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue," added ICA.

Top image via Google Maps

S'porean man caught trying to enter M'sia in car boot, paid S$3,000 for help from 2 M'sian women

He served jail time in Malaysia and has returned to Singapore.

March 05, 2024, 10:53 AM

Tan Wu Meng's S'pore Parliament speech calling for 'fresh thinking' on AI goes viral on X, Reddit

He lauded the new SkillsFuture Mid-Career Enhanced Subsidy for those above 40, which he said was important in tackling changes brought about by AI.

March 05, 2024, 10:50 AM

Govt 'not precluding' adding second university degree to SkillsFuture enhancement program

Considerations would depend on how the initial roll-out pans out, as well as relevance and budget concerns.

March 05, 2024, 10:31 AM

National Stadium converts some male toilets to female toilets for Taylor Swift concerts

There is always a line at the ladies.

March 05, 2024, 10:28 AM

Taylor Swift S'pore day 3 in videos

ICYMI.

March 05, 2024, 01:26 AM

Swifties met with rain while leaving S'pore National Stadium on Taylor Swift day 3

Get home safe, everyone.

March 04, 2024, 11:37 PM

All S'pore HDB households to get S$300 vouchers to buy climate-friendly appliances from Apr. 15, 2024

To buy new energy- and water-efficient appliances.

March 04, 2024, 08:10 PM

Spanish travel vlogger allegedly gang-raped in India, 4 arrested

Her partner was allegedly held with a knife while the men raped her.

March 04, 2024, 07:52 PM

Woman wears barely-there net dress in Phuket Old Town, sparks online debate

Too little, too much?

March 04, 2024, 07:45 PM

Vulnerable people shouldn't be used as political 'pawns': Eric Chua on POFMA relating to West Coast couple who needed help

Pritam said that the Workers’ Party’s approach to politics is not to politicise the circumstances of individuals in need.

March 04, 2024, 07:39 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.