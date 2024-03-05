'Very heavy' traffic expected at Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints from Mar. 8-18, 2024

Those who are travelling through Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints this upcoming March school holiday are to factor in additional time for their travels.

"Very heavy traffic" is expected at both checkpoints during the lead-up to and during the entire holiday period, from Mar. 8 (Friday) to Mar. 18 (Monday), said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a Mar. 4 news release.

'Continuous, heavy traffic' at land checkpoints during CNY

ICA also revealed that more than 2.33 million crossings took place at the land checkpoints during the recent Chinese New Year long weekend from Feb. 8 to 13.

On average, almost 390,000 individuals travelled through the checkpoints per day, marking a 35 per cent increase from the daily average of about 289,000 travellers during the same period in 2023.

According to ICA, some of those who departed Singapore by car had to wait up to three hours before they were cleared through immigration, as there was a long tailback from Malaysian immigration.

Queue cutters will be made to re-queue

Given the expected heavy traffic, ICA said it seeks travellers' "understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with ICA officers".

The agency also reminded motorists to refrain from queue cutting as it can cause severe congestion and compromise the safety of other motorists.

"Errant motorists caught queue cutting will be turned away and made to re-queue," added ICA.

