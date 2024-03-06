S'pore to explore recognising more halal-certified products from other countries: Masagos Zulkifli

Muis has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the United Arab Emirates and Jordan to mutually recognise halal-certified products, and is looking to do the same with other countries, said Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli at the Muslim Affairs' Committee of Supply Debates on Mar. 6.

This will allow halal-certified products from other countries to be able to enter Singapore, and vice versa.

During the debate, Masagos also said the Wakaf fund will support future religious needs of community and RLAF will conduct another round of humanitarian fundraising appeals for Gaza during Ramadan.

Recognising Halal-certified products from other countries

Singapore signed its first MoU to mutually recognise halal certificates with Saudi Arabia in 2023. The MoU with Saudi Arabia is the first MoU they have signed with a country where Muslims are not the majority, he said.

Muis has also signed similar MoUs with the United Arab Emirates and Jordan since then, and are looking to do the same with other countries.

This means Singapore companies will be able to bring their halal-certified products overseas to countries which Singapore has signed similar MoUs with.

Muis worked with Singapore's economic agencies to do so, said Masagos in response to Member of Parliament Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim’s query.

Masagos added Muis will also explore opportunities for asatizah to be involved in halal-related industries.

Wakaf fund to support future religious needs of community

Muis established the Singapore Community Wakaf or Wakaf Masyarakat Singapura (WMS) to generate a sustainable funding stream to support the future religious needs of the community, said Masagos in Malay.

This include its mosques, developing its asatizah and other community programmes.

Masagos said Singapore must continue to ensure strong foundations for its religious institutions.

In turn, the country's religious institutions provide the moral foundation for its community to thrive in the economy.

He also said under the Mosque Wakaf Investment Plan, mosques invest their reserves in Shariah Compliant Investment Products to generate better returns.

14 mosques from District West have collectively invested more than $2.37 million thus far.

Muis will expand this initiative to all mosques in other districts, so that they can grow their funds and amplify their impact on the community, Masagos said.

Fundraising for Gaza to be conducted during Ramadan

Masagos reiterated Singapore's calls for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire", "so that humanitarian aid can reach those who desperately need it."

"With more than 30,000 lives lost and the human toll increasing, Israel’s military response has gone too far. The carnage must stop," he said.

As shared by Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Feb. 29, Singapore will be donating a third tranche of aid for Gaza via Jordan.

To further support those affected by the crisis, the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) will conduct another round of humanitarian fundraising appeal for Gaza during Ramadan, with contributions from mosque goers.

Masagos further clarified that the duration of the fundraising appeal will for "about a week" and time limited, with more details to be shared later.

Top photos via Canva.