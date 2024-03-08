Grab S'pore launches new feature that pairs women drivers to women passengers

Grab Singapore announced the launch of the Grab Women Drivers' Programme to ensure "a safe and secure environment for women to drive for a living".

As part of the programme, Grab is testing a feature, Women Passengers Preferred Beta, which allows women drivers to opt in to be matched with more women passengers.

"By addressing the needs and concerns of women within the ride-hailing and food delivery industry, we hope to open up new opportunities for women seeking economic independence and build a more diverse and inclusive Grab ecosystem," Grab said in a press release on Mar. 5.

Other initiatives include women-only onboarding sessions and online communities, such as chat groups, where women can connect and support each other.

Matching women drivers with women passengers

The Women Passengers Preferred BETA feature is aimed at supporting the "comfort and safety considerations" that Grab's women driver-partners may have.

If women drivers toggle on the feature, it will prioritise matches between women drivers and passengers.

Grab added that the feature is not expected to prolong wait times for women drivers or passengers.

If there are no women drivers or passengers in the vicinity, they will be paired with men driver-partners or passengers.

This is based on Grab's existing allocation approach and ensures that the earnings of women drivers and the passengers' ride experience are not compromised.

However, if the women driver feels unsafe, they may cancel the ride.

The feature is currently available for all registered Grab women driver-partners and will be rolled out in phases.

Top photos via Google Maps and Grab