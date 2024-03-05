S’pore fan excited for Taylor Swift show discovers she was scammed, escorted out of National Stadium

With Taylor Swift performing only six shows in Singapore, tickets to her concerts are highly coveted as all shows are sold out.

Some fans try to get resale tickets, but some are not so lucky.

One fan shared her experience purchasing a scam ticket that she only found out about after entering the Singapore National Stadium and watching the opening act.

The fan uploaded a video on TikTok detailing her journey from entering the Stadium to being escorted out and returning home.

Three people, same seat, same ticket

The fan stated in her video that she entered the Stadium using a ticket she got from a reseller and was "excited".

All felt okay as she was able to catch the opening act, singer Sabrina Carpenter.

However, things took a turn, which led to her being escorted out of the Stadium by security.

The fan discovered that two other people had the same seat as her, so all three were scammed.

In the comments, the fan said that one of the other two probably asked the security guard to check if the seat had already been taken.

She added that her ticket was a PDF version, while the other two only had screenshots of the ticket, and she arrived early at the Stadium.

"No one gets the seat unless it's [the] actual person with [the] actual ticket," the fan wrote. The seat was apparently left empty as none of the ticketholders could enter the concert.

She added that at least she could get her money back as she bought the ticket from her friend, who got it from a reseller for S$750.

When escorted out of the venue, she added that she accepted her fate and that security helped her file a police report.

On the train ride back, the fan shared that she was unsure how her parents would react to her being scammed, and when she eventually did, her parents were "furious".

In the comment section, the fan explained that her friend bought the ticket from a reseller on Viagogo, an online marketplace.

The fan speculated that the seller never took down the listing or made different listings for the same ticket.

"I feel so bad for them, I cried to sleep until 3am. It was just awful for us. It shouldn't have happened but it did."

In addition, she said that she was communicating with an Investigating Officer regarding her case.

At least 334 victims were scammed between January and February 2024

According to the Singapore Police Force on Mar. 1, scams that involved Taylor Swift concert tickets and third-party resellers between January and February 2024 affected at least 334 victims.

Up to S$213,000 were lost in these scams.

The online marketplace Carousell even removed Taylor Swift concert ticket listings.

The police also reported that four people were arrested for participating in e-commerce scams selling concert tickets.

Top photos via TikTok/cruel.blue