S$1 vadai seller claims rivals threw eggs at his Geylang Serai Bazaar stall because his vadai is cheaper

Raj Govin, who is famous for selling S$1 vadai, told Yahoo that he has been subject to bullying by rival vadai sellers at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar.

Specifically, Raj claimed that rival vadai sellers threw two eggs at his stall after he had left for the day.

Rival sellers think he is undercutting their business

The 65-year-old seller explained that many stalls at the bazaar sell similar items.

For instance, he said that for vadai alone, there are six stalls selling the fried fritters within a "small area".

At S$1 a pop, Raj's vadai is most likely the cheapest among them all -- and we tasted them; they're good.

The reason for the supposed bullying, Raj said, is that his competitors think he is undercutting their business by selling his vadai so cheaply.

Doesn't want to pass cost to customers

Raj told Yahoo previously that in selling his vadai at S$1 each, he absorbs "a lot of the cost".

This year, Raj, his daughter, and son also took a pay cut of 30 per cent to keep costs down, he said.

However, he keeps the price of his vadai at S$1 each out of a conviction that "it is not right to push the cost to our customers".

He also wants to cater to the less fortunate who might find anything above S$1 too expensive.

Honouring community that made his business successful

Raj has been setting up his vadai stall every Hari Raya at Geylang Serai for two decades, and has said on occasion that he does this to honour the community that made his small business successful.

This year, he set up stall again even though his business partner, who was also his wife, passed away.

His reason? His wife wanted to give back to the community and make people happy during Hari Raya.

Wisma Geylang Serai: Organisers will step up security patrols

Wisma Geylang Serai (WGS) under the People's Association oversees festivities -- such as the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar -- in the area.

WGS told Mothership that the organisers of the bazaar have been informed of the incident and will step up security patrols to deter such incidents from happening.

Further, Mothership understands that Raj does not intend to pursue the incident further, nor probe if its cause was indeed a deliberate act.

Top images: Mr Wadeh/Instagram, Canva