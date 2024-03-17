GetGo car mounts kerb & hits lamppost in Punggol after failing to stop, brake lights seen on for 100m before crash

A GetGo car was caught on camera mounting the kerb and hitting a lamppost in Punggol, after failing to stop behind other cars at a traffic junction.

A video of the incident is circulating online, and prompted some to speculate that the driver was sleeping, or not paying attention for some other reason.

However, keen-eyed commenters put forward a different theory of what happened, suggesting that it may not have been the driver's fault.

What the video showed

The undated video showed a Mazda 3 bearing the GetGo livery travelling north along Punggol Way, towards the Punggol Field intersection, where some cars had stopped at the road junction.

As it passed under a pedestrian overhead bridge, the GetGo car's brake lights came on.

However, the car did not appear to slow down.

As it came closer to the stationary cars ahead, the car veered left, mounted the kerb, and hit a lamppost before coming to a halt.

It did not appear to hit any other vehicles.

The brake lights remained on up till the point of impact.

Commenters suspect brake failure

The car's brake lights were on as the car approached the junction, and were on for at least 5 to 7 seconds before the car mounted the kerb.

Commenters on Facebook shared their suspicion that the car's brakes may have failed and that the car driver had taken evasive action to prevent ramming into the vehicles ahead.

The distance between the pedestrian overhead bridge (where the car's brake lights came on) and the lamppost (which the car eventually hit) is about 100 metres.

According to the highway code, the estimated braking distance of a car travelling at 60km/h is 27 metres.

