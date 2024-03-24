Gas leak blows a hole in 76-year-old man's apartment wall in Newton

A 76-year-old man had just arrived home at 10pm after going to the church to pay his respects on his wife's second-year death anniversary.

Little did he know that he was going to have his own close call.

The man, surnamed Lee, was resting in his bedroom when he heard a loud blast coming from the kitchen.

He rushed to the kitchen, where he discovered a large hole in the wall and debris all over the floor.

The cause of the explosion was found to be a gas leak.

"If it had happened 10 minutes later, I would have been killed," Lee told Shin Min Daily News.

"I usually go to the kitchen to make coffee in the evening, but I didn't go that night"

The incident occurred in a two-bedroom apartment on the ground floor of Block 426 Clemenceau Avenue North on Mar. 20.

The aftermath of the explosion left a gaping hole on a wall in the kitchen. Debris covered the floor and kitchen appliances, and even flew to the living room.

The cabinets on the other side of the kitchen were damaged by debris of the wall, and the refrigerator door was blown open.

Lee revealed that he usually went to the kitchen at night to make coffee. That night, he skipped his routine as he returned home late after paying respects to his late wife at the church.

Did not smell anything peculiar

He immediately called the building's maintenance team about the blast.

As he did not smell anything peculiar nor was there fire or smoke, he did not feel he was in further danger.

It was also late at night so he decided not to leave the apartment.

The next morning, members of the maintenance team and SCDF and police officers arrived at his home to inspect and investigate the incident.

Fire extinguished the next day by SCDF

Responding to queries from Mothership, the SCDF said that they had been alerted to a fire at Lee's house at about 10:30am on Mar. 21.

They extinguished the fire, which involved a leaked gas pipe within a wall in the kitchen area.

No one was injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Shin Min reported that around 50 residents were evacuated from the building at around 10am.

They were allowed back into the building at around 2pm.

A neighbour, who lived on the third floor, later told Lee that he noticed the walls of his own unit being hot to the touch prior to the evacuation.

It is believed that the brown marks on Lee's wall were caused by the fire.

The gas supply to the building was also temporarily shut down.

The Building and Construction Authority said that the damage and the building was structurally safe.

However, the authority advised Knight Frank, the company that manages Blk 420 which was built in the post-war era, to engage professionals to assess the damage further.

Noticed cracks in the walls since last year

Lee has been living in the apartment for four years.

He started noticing cracks on the walls on Dec. 13, 2023.

At that time, he had already notified the building's management.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News