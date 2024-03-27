Back

Former T-ara member Lee Ahreum reportedly attempted to take her own life, sent to hospital

This comes after she accused her husband of abuse.

Khine Zin Htet | March 27, 2024, 07:25 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Warning: This story contains descriptions of suicide and abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

Former K-pop girl group T-ara member Lee Ahreum reportedly attempted suicide on Mar. 27, 2024.

Korean media Osen reported that Lee was taken to the hospital after the attempt.

She is reported to be receiving treatment at the hospital.

Lee had also left a message similar to a will, Osen reported.

Accused husband of abuse

On Mar. 25, Lee took to Instagram to reveal details of abuse by her husband, whom she married in 2019 and shared two sons with.

She shared photos of wounds she allegedly received at the hands of her husband.

Photo from areum0ju/Instagram

She alleged that she was beaten in front of her son and had bruises all over her body.

She also claimed that her husband was abusive to their children in another post on Mar. 2.

Photo from areum0ju/Instagram

The post contained an audio recording of her son recounting the abuse they faced.

The man had allegedly spat and peed on them, as well as smeared their faces with faeces.

New boyfriend

On Dec. 10, 2023, Lee announced that she was in the process of filing for divorce from her husband, whom she married in 2019 and have two sons with.

At the same time, she also revealed that she was dating a new boyfriend.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝒜 𝑅𝑒𝓊𝓂 𝐿𝑒𝑒 (@areum0ju)

A few days later, Lee posted on Instagram that her boyfriend had attempted suicide following backlash over their relationship, Korean media reported.

The post has now been removed.

Lee debuted in T-ara in 2012 but subsequently left in 2013.

She has made appearances in various projects throughout the years, including the singing competition "Sing Again 3".

Back in 2022, she also appeared in the television show "Between Marriage And Divorce", where she expressed that she was considering divorce.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001 01 4616 | WhatsApp: 6571 4400 (for targets of online harms)

Top photos from areum0ju/Instagram

Thailand lawmakers pass landmark same-sex marriage bill

Taiwan and Nepal are currently the only countries in Asia with same-sex marriage laws.

March 27, 2024, 06:42 PM

Swensen's has new mala 'fried chicken' ice cream from Mar. 28, 2024

Not your usual fried chicken.

March 27, 2024, 06:25 PM

2 young & working instant-noodle-addicted adults review Mi Sedaap

Instant noodles, but make it fancy.

March 27, 2024, 06:01 PM

S'porean woman, 25, suffers skull fracture, shin puncture wounds after crashing ATV in Johor

The rider suffered a minor skull fracture, intracranial bleeding, a hairline facial crack and shin injuries requiring surgery.

March 27, 2024, 05:46 PM

6-month-old corgi in China aces training, becomes police dog

Don't let short legs stop you from chasing your dreams.

March 27, 2024, 05:19 PM

10-month-old Chow Chow in S'pore dies of heat exhaustion after grooming shop took over dog

The puppy was named Po.

March 27, 2024, 05:14 PM

UV index in S'pore hits 'extreme' levels on Mar. 27, SPF 30 sunscreen recommended

Sunny.

March 27, 2024, 05:10 PM

S'porean, 33, sells mum's Rolls Royce & Mini Cooper for S$830,000 to pay off debts from 'diao hua' clubs

The prosecution noted that while full restitution had indeed been made for the S$150,000 deposit, the amount was paid by Liu's mother and not himself. 

March 27, 2024, 04:29 PM

Male ostrich escapes from South Korea zoo after female ostrich friend dies

Things have been tough for him.

March 27, 2024, 03:31 PM

Baltimore bridge collapse: 6 presumed dead after S'pore-flagged ship collision

Search and rescue operations were suspended about 16 hours after the collision.

March 27, 2024, 02:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.