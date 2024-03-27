Former T-ara member Lee Ahreum reportedly attempted to take her own life, sent to hospital

Warning: This story contains descriptions of suicide and abuse. Reader discretion is advised.

Former K-pop girl group T-ara member Lee Ahreum reportedly attempted suicide on Mar. 27, 2024.

Korean media Osen reported that Lee was taken to the hospital after the attempt.

She is reported to be receiving treatment at the hospital.

Lee had also left a message similar to a will, Osen reported.

Accused husband of abuse

On Mar. 25, Lee took to Instagram to reveal details of abuse by her husband, whom she married in 2019 and shared two sons with.

She shared photos of wounds she allegedly received at the hands of her husband.

She alleged that she was beaten in front of her son and had bruises all over her body.

She also claimed that her husband was abusive to their children in another post on Mar. 2.

The post contained an audio recording of her son recounting the abuse they faced.

The man had allegedly spat and peed on them, as well as smeared their faces with faeces.

New boyfriend

On Dec. 10, 2023, Lee announced that she was in the process of filing for divorce from her husband, whom she married in 2019 and have two sons with.

At the same time, she also revealed that she was dating a new boyfriend.

A few days later, Lee posted on Instagram that her boyfriend had attempted suicide following backlash over their relationship, Korean media reported.

The post has now been removed.

Lee debuted in T-ara in 2012 but subsequently left in 2013.

She has made appearances in various projects throughout the years, including the singing competition "Sing Again 3".

Back in 2022, she also appeared in the television show "Between Marriage And Divorce", where she expressed that she was considering divorce.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

SHECARES@SCWO: Call: 8001 01 4616 | WhatsApp: 6571 4400 (for targets of online harms)

