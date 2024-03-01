Back

Former Elections Department building to become hub for non-profits & social organisations

It was where past election results were announced, from 1994 until 2019.

Daniel Seow | March 01, 2024, 03:30 PM

The former Elections Department (ELD) building at 11 Prinsep Link will be repurposed as a hub for social organisations serving the community.

The upcoming collective impact hub, named "The Foundry", will soon house the likes of nonprofit startups and social enterprises, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law Rahayu Mahzam announced in Parliament on Mar. 1.

It was set up in partnership with The Majurity Trust (TMT) non-profit organisation, Tote Board and the Singapore Government Partnership Office.

Former Elections Department building for 25 years

The building in which the Foundry will be housed was occupied by the ELD for 25 years.

It was where the returning officer would announce the results of each election since 1994.

Following ELD's move in January 2020 to its new premises in Novena, the Prinsep Link site became an event space of sorts.

Over the years since, it notably hosted the world's first Subway museum and, more recently, a commemorative exhibition for Singapore's late founding father, Lee Kuan Yew.

On the Foundry, Rahayu explained that bringing these partners together in a common space would create strong synergies to encourage civic participation.

"It will act as a base for nonprofit organisations and social sector enablers to come together, incubate ideas, drive impactful innovation and build communities," she said.

Repurposing spaces to serve community

On how the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) optimises land resources for economic and social development, Rahayu noted that the SLA has been repurposing spaces to serve the community.

"We recognise that spaces play an important role in forging social cohesion and promoting social good in our community," she added.

For instance, another space that is being reimagined is the site of the former Kampong Chai Chee Community Centre, which authorities previously said would be relocated to make way for a neighbourhood park.

Rahayu disclosed that SLA has since launched a tender to create a new space for social activities and interaction among diverse communities.

"We are seeking innovative ideas for facilities and programming that will appeal to residents," she said.

Top image from Google Street View.

