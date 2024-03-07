Man arrested after more than S$107,000 stolen from passenger's bag on SIA flight from HK to S'pore

Upon landing at Changi Airport on Mar. 5, a passenger on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight from Hong Kong to Singapore discovered that cash amounting to USD$80,000 (approximately S$107,488) was missing from his bag.

Police stated in a Mar. 6 news release that a 54-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the theft.

However, during court proceedings on Mar. 7, 2024, when the accused was scheduled to be charged with theft, the 54-year-old Chinese national pleaded not guilty via video call, reported Shin Min Daily News.

While the judge granted him a S$20,000 bail on the condition that his bailer must be a Singaporean citizen, the accused said he did not have any friends or relatives in Singapore.

The man's case was adjourned, and he will return to court on Mar. 14.

For each count of theft, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Suspect allegedly remitted more than S$37,000 at People's Park Centre

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had placed his bag in the overhead luggage compartment.

However, he did not see any suspicious persons rummaging through his bag.

Once the theft was reported, officers from Airport Police Division followed up on the case using flight records.

They worked together with officers from Commercial Affairs Department — in charge of investigating white-collar crimes — and established the identity of the suspect.

Investigations revealed that the 54-year-old man had allegedly made four remittance transactions, totalling S$37,897.70, at People’s Park Complex.

Arrested and more cash found on person

Police halted the transactions as the amount was believed to have been part of the stolen cash.

The man was arrested on the same day as the report on Mar. 5.

Police seized cash of multiple denominations and currencies, amounting to S$79,662.83, that was in his possession.

Tips avoid becoming a victim of theft

Commander of the Airport Police Division, AC M Malathi, said theft on board an aircraft is a serious offence.

He added that the safety and security of all passengers is a top priority for his department.

"Our swift actions for this case ensured that the perpetrator was apprehended and brought to justice. Airport Police will continue to work closely with our airport stakeholders to ensure aircraft security and safety,” he added.

The police also shared some tips to prevent oneself from being a victim of theft.

Firstly, refrain from keep cash or valuables inside the overhead luggage compartments.

Next, be wary of passengers who open up overhead compartments, retrieve baggage and rummage through them during the flight.

Lastly, report any suspicious behaviour to the cabin crew immediately.

Top image from Singapore Police Force.