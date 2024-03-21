Back

Fire breaks out at Serangoon Garden KTV joint, 20 people evacuated

The fire was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Ruth Chai | March 21, 2024, 04:13 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

About 20 people were evacuated from a Thai restaurant after a fire broke out on Mar. 20 in a karaoke lounge above it on the second floor at 58A Serangoon Garden Way.

The fire was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the fire at about 8:50pm.

The fire involved the contents of a room, and was extinguished using a water jet.

A total of 20 people were evacuated from the premises before SCDF's arrival.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The owner of the karaoke joint, a man surnamed Liu, 45, told Shin Min Daily News that he had rushed to the scene after being notified by his employees.

He had been running the establishment for the past 12 years.

He revealed that the employees had discovered the fire in the storage room.

They tried to put it out with a fire extinguisher but were unable to do so.

Liu said there were around 10 customers at the time of the incident.

Patrons from the Soi Thai Kitchen, the Thai restaurant downstairs, were also evacuated.

The storage room contained electrical and empty boxes, Liu said.

He told Shin Min that the fire was likely caused by the wiring.

"It looks like only the storage room was burned and other parts of the premises were not affected much," he added.

The owner of the two-storey shophouse, a man surnamed Yu, 65, told Shin Min that this was the first time a fire has broken out since 1969.

Yu used to own a coffee shop at the shophouse, which was passed down by his father.

However, he has since rented out the space after his retirement.

Top photo via Shin Min 

Man in M'sia stabs colleague to death for drinking his orange juice meant for breaking fast

The 51-year-old man has been remanded for police investigations.

March 21, 2024, 03:49 PM

S'pore 8th in world for returning Coldplay concert LED wristbands, M'sia ranks 9th

Japan was ranked number one.

March 21, 2024, 03:28 PM

Bike-sharing platform SG Bike to exit S'pore, balance credits can be used for Anywheel

SG Bike's licence is expiring, and the company is not renewing it.

March 21, 2024, 03:07 PM

Hong Kong celebs Charlene Choi, Gillian Chung & Joey Yung spotted in S'pore

The trio were apparently filming the second season of "Girls' Spectacular Journey".

March 21, 2024, 03:01 PM

3 family members, including 2 kids, hospitalised allegedly after eating at Haidilao in Punggol

A total of 220 tables were served on March 10, according to a Haidilao spokesperson.

March 21, 2024, 12:17 PM

Vietnam president Vo Van Thuong suddenly resigns after 1 year

He was sworn into office last year to replace another president who was forced to step down because of corruption.

March 21, 2024, 12:02 PM

S'porean man, 46, jailed for commenting 'do the same' to PM Lee on Facebook post about Shinzo Abe's shooting

He also made several other comments related to PM Lee on other occasions.

March 21, 2024, 11:43 AM

Fluffy Silkie chicken seen wandering around Tampines HDB estate

So cute.

March 21, 2024, 11:04 AM

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Tokyo & other parts of Japan, tsunami warning not issued

The quake registered lower five on the Japanese seismic scale in Tochigi and Saitama.

March 21, 2024, 11:02 AM

RSAF successfully carries out 1st airdrop mission for humanitarian aid over Gaza

The batch contains food supplies from Singapore.

March 21, 2024, 11:02 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.