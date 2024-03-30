Jalan Batu casket incident: Family takes issue with funeral company's statement, expects public apology

It was a distressing incident that brought more trauma to a family grieving the loss of a loved one.

Earlier this week, a video of a casket falling during a funeral procession along Jalan Batu went viral online.

The incident

The funeral service provider, Alliance Casket and Funerals, told the media that one of the supporting poles gave way during the funeral procession, causing the casket, which weighed more than 100kg, to fall.

They said that the pallbearers were relatives and friends of the deceased, and that its employees were at the front when the incident occurred so they did not see what happened.

They claimed that the bereaved family understood the situation, which was framed as an unfortunate incident, and they did not blame the casket company for what happened.

Saddened and traumatised

The bereaved family told Mothership that the incident was traumatic to witness.

However, the funeral procession had to go on.

"We did not make a big fuss that day (so that the procession could continue). To imply that our family was 'understanding' and that we did not blame them for the incident was presumptuous and inaccurate," they said.

In particular, the family took issue with Alliance Casket and Funerals' clarification that none of its staff were carrying the casket.

It seemed to "imply that our family and friends who held the poles were at fault for dropping the casket", said the family, adding that they were deeply offended by the service provider's "dismissive and cavalier attitude".

Casket pole broke, causing coffin to fall

Vanessa Tan, the eldest grandchild of the deceased, took to TikTok to address some speculations that have been circulating on the internet.

Tan was walking behind the coffin during the incident when the "casket pole supplied by the funeral company broke, causing the coffin to fall".

She asserted that "none of the pallbearer friends, who loved [her grandfather] dearly" let go of the casket or slipped when the casket pole broke.

Tan told Mothership that since the video started circulating online, many of the pallbearers were wrongly blamed and cursed even though they did not cause the casket to fall.

So who should take responsibility for the fallen casket?

According to Tan, the family thinks that Alliance Casket and Funerals should have ensured that the poles provided could bear the weight of the casket.

Pleading for kindness and sensitivity

Tan clarified that she does not blame Alliance Casket and Funerals. Nor is she using her platform to "put the company down".

A business owner herself, she said that she understands the challenges of running a business in Singapore.

At the same time, she empathises with her relatives who are "frustrated and upset" over the funeral service provider's handling of the situation.

She only took to TikTok to address the incident after noticing the false and misleading information that was circulating online.

"I want to protect my family members by pleading for kindness and sensitivity towards my family, especially those unfamiliar with social media, who [have been] deeply disturbed by the hurtful comments," Tan told Mothership.

"I simply hope that people can show more kindness, sensitivity, and respect towards our family as we mourn the loss of a loved one amidst this [traumatic] experience."

Now, seeing as the video has gone viral, along with Alliance Casket and Funerals' "side of the story", the family expects the funeral service provider to issue a public apology.

In their eyes, it would be a "fitting closure to this horrible experience".

