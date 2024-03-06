Former RI principal pioneered model of independent schools in S'pore

It is trite that Singapore’s only natural resource is her people.

But that ignores too easily that significant resources go into nurturing Singaporean students from pre-school to tertiary education and beyond.

That, in turn, may not adequately recognise the role of educators in the formation of our young.

For most, if not all, of us, we remember fondly the teachers who had nurtured us in our formal schooling, going beyond the call of duty. The role of the school leadership is of utmost importance in providing the enabling environment for pupils, teachers, parents, and the alumni to give of their best.

Eugene Wijeysingha was a pioneer in Singapore’s post-independence education landscape.

He passed away on Mar. 2 at age 90, leaving a rich and meaningful legacy of what education can do for an individual, the community, and the nation.

I recall his first school assembly in Raffles Institution (RI) in 1986. Although he was the “new boy”, he charmed the school with his eloquence, wit, humour, and vision for the school.

He spoke with us, rather than to us.

Throughout the year as he introduced new measures, he was always engaging the school on the changes. He saw us as stakeholders and was determined to give us autonomy and personal agency.

Innovator

Wijeysingha is best remembered for conceptualising and then implementing the independent school idea when he was RI’s headmaster between 1986 and 1994.

This was an early take on the multiple pathways the education system needed to cater to the different needs and aspirations of young people.

It is often forgotten that the idea of independent schools in the 1980s was bold even audacious, one that was ahead of its time and which had met with stiff opposition, particularly from within the Rafflesian community, from the get-go.

Within 10 months of his arrival in RI in December 1985, he submitted the proposal for RI as an independent school, which then Education Minister Tony Tan said was the "best submission I've received for a long time".

It was in the words of a Straits Times report as a “blue print for excellence”.

But to accomplish this, RI must break out of the Education Ministry’s “straitjacket” which left schools looking to the Ministry for direction and leadership.

The top-down command structure “limit(ed) the full play of professional expertise” and, more importantly, “(did) not acknowledge the fundamental educational principle that all children while educable, have to be developed in different ways to realise their full potential”.

RI subsequently became an independent school in 1990.

It is no surprise that the university sector followed suit and all Singapore universities are now autonomous, instead of being run as statutory boards as was the case prior to 2000.

Level-up in education

The independent schools concept was not only one way to further the centrality of holistic education but offered insights into how levelling up in education could look like.

Wijeysingha was mindful that as an independent school, the ethos and character of RI must not change. He took to heart the exhortation of then Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew, himself a RI alumnus, that RI must remain a school for all races and admit pupils on merit.

Through scholarships and financial assistance provided by RI, no pupil who qualifies for admission is denied a place because his family cannot afford the fees.

He always sought to level up rather than level down. In establishing various programmes in the arts and STEM, he was ensuring that students from less privileged backgrounds could access opportunities to go as far as their potential and interest would take them.

The principles of being student-centric and of equity (rather than equality) must be the north star in providing for students’ growth opportunities.

Wijeysingha recognised that without such special programmes, less well-off students would be disproportionately affected as better-off students had access to ample home resources to further develop their talents and interests.

Values-based education: Service and Leadership

Wijeysingha was a steadfast believer in holistic education and the school curriculum emphasised the imperative to be of service to others. He was clear that the quest to extract and create value from education must never come at the expense of abiding values.

The school curriculum must emphasise values in action, enabling the school community to give voice to values.

For instance, the school should not measure purpose and success only in terms of their achievements and accolades, important as they are.

Rather, they must rally young Singaporeans to look beyond their own interests and priorities. This means contributing to the community and society in various ways.

As headmaster of a school known for academic excellence, he was not one too concerned with school rankings when MOE introduced it.

He believed that if learning was purposeful and engaged, the results would take care of themselves.

For Wijeysingha, “a bright boy maximizes his natural talent only when he shares it with others and when he goes on to use it to make a qualitative impact on society. Education is complete only when one employs the gains to improve upon the quality of life”.

The platform to inculcate these values was in and outside the classroom experience.

School cultures and traditions formed an important canvas by which the young could be moulded. He paid attention to the school heritage and history to inspire and nurture school spirit, identity, and values.

As the foremost historian of RI, Wijeysingha innately understood the pulse of the school and what made it tick, and how its rich heritage can inspire the present generation.

He authored A History of Raffles Institution in 1963 which is now in its fourth edition. In March 1994, RI’s archives and museum opened.

This investment in preserving the school heritage is not just a retelling of RI’s trials and tribulations in her 201-year history but also how the school’s history was intertwined intimately with that of Singapore’s.

Wijeysingha's motivation was that it was important for the young to understand the historical context, lessons that can be drawn, and the unity of the school’s history and that of Singapore’s.

To this end, he reinforced RI’s age-old traditions of public service, sports, and student leadership during his tenure.

As he recalled in his oral interviews with the National Archives, sports can develop “a robust individual, a co-operative individual, … team spirit, sportsmanship”.

He believed a strong co-curricular activities programme developed the capacity for problem solving.

He also harnessed the practice of older pupils providing their juniors with leadership, although this did unnerved parents more accustomed to teachers taking charge in other schools.

He was committed to student leadership and gave student leaders a lot of autonomy with teachers providing guidance. He clearly recognised that these were attributes that matter in a society.

School and individual discipline was not an end in itself but a means to the end of character formation.

In school, Wijeysingha could also be seen engaging with students in the canteen, before and after school dismissal, and he was always present in inter-school competitions cheering the boys on.

Parents were a big part of Wijeysingha’s education.

It was no surprise that the RI parents’ association was established in May 1988 when parents-teachers meetings were still a novel idea in Singapore.

Similarly, he also initiated boarding when RI relocated to its current campus in Bishan.

His philosophy was that it was important for young people “build up a network of friends, cultivate the capacity for independent living, get a feel of the culture of others”.

To his many pupils and teachers, he was just “Mr Wijey”. Behind the eloquence and wit and creativity was a man who led by example, treating his colleagues and his pupils with dignity and respect.

He gave them autonomy and trusted them to do right but when he had to crack the whip, he would.

Wijeysingha was a towering pioneer educator in post-independence Singapore.

He was way ahead of his time and his philosophy towards education remains relevant and insightful.

His 54 reels of oral interviews with the National Archives contain many gems of wisdom.

At the MOE’s Committee of Supply debate last week, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing outlined plans to invest more in individuals through a lifetime journey of education and upskilling.

In total, Singaporeans will each receive S$300,000 or more in subsidised school fees and government support throughout their lives. This fiscal investment must continue to be complemented by the commitment to a values-based holistic education as one that delivers real value.

Eugene Wijeysingha lived and breathed that ideal as an educator and school leader.

Eugene K B Tan is a law academic at the Singapore Management University and was a pupil of Raffles Institution between 1983 and 1986.

Credit for cover images: Raffles Institution.