Drunk man, 33, barges into Raffles Place station after midnight, smashes platform door with fire extinguisher

After around 10 cups of whisky and sake during a gathering with his colleagues, a 33-year-old man wandered into Raffles Place MRT station drunk.

It was after midnight when he forced his way in and out through the gantry before deciding to return with a fire extinguisher to smash the station's platform door.

Wandered MRT station drunk

According to Shin Min Daily News and The Straits Times, the incident occurred after midnight on Aug. 24, 2023.

Tan Wee Jian had been drinking with his colleagues during dinner.

After the dinner, he reached Raffles Place MRT shortly after midnight.

He entered by squeezing through a gantry, only to exit from the same gantry four minutes later after forcing it open.

Tan then went to some shutters nearby and kicked them twice.

Triggered fire alarm

Following this, Tan went to one of the station's exits and removed a fire extinguisher from its casing.

This triggered a fire alarm.

At around 12:30am, Tan used the fire extinguisher to strike the glass panel of a nearby convenience store four times.

He then walked down a walkway and sprayed the extinguisher everywhere.

Smashed glass screen door at platform

Tan ended up dragging the extinguisher behind him to platform D of the station.

Closed-circuit camera (CCTV) footage showed him swinging it against a glass screen door and shattering it.

There were two station staff nearby when he did so.

Tan managed to swing the extinguisher against another screen door at the platform before a station master took it away from him.

Police were alerted the same day,

Paid for S$2,955 in damages

Tan was charged in court later that year.

His actions were assessed to have resulted in S$2,955 in damages.

Tan made full restitution in December 2023.

Accused attended AA sessions, gave up drinking: Friend

On Mar. 22, Tan pleaded guilty to two counts of mischief.

Asking for a lighter sentence, the defence produced two testimonials, written by Tan's employer and Tan's friend, respectively, Shin Min reported.

The letter from Tan's friend said Tan had turned a new leaf and taken practical steps to change for the better.

Tan's friend said Tan had voluntarily attended Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) sessions following the incident and also gave up drinking.

For each count of mischief, Tan could have been jailed for up to two years and fined.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News