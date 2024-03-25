'Don't be self-entitled': S'pore PHV driver says to customer who requests 6th floor pick-up

Don't be self-entitled.

This was what a private hire driver allegedly told a customer in a fit of anger.

The conversation between the both of them was posted on Facebook, sparking debate on whether the driver's reaction was justified.

A request to pick customer up from the 6th floor of a car park

In the conversation, the customer requested the driver to pick them up from the 6th floor of a car park.

"U handicapped uh," the driver retorted before adding that there would be an additional S$5 charge for travelling to a different pick up point.

The customer responded that they would go down instead.

The driver then said, "Dun be self-entitle. We r not your personal driver."

Mixed reactions online

The photo circulated online, and was shared many times, eliciting mixed reactions.

Comments showed mixed reactions.

Some said the driver's behaviour was reasonable due to the money and time lost if the driver complied with the customer's request.

Others said that the driver was rude.

"Why got such rude driver?" one Facebook user said.

"Maybe customer really handicapped? Plus customer asked nicely. Driver thinks he is king. But sorry he can be easily replaced by anyone in the street."

Some said that while they could emphathise with the frustrated driver, they said that there was no need to express one's anger so blatantly.

Others rationalised that both the driver and customer were in the wrong, with the customer acting self-entitled and the driver being rude.

"No need to play the blame game," one Facebook user said.

"Graciousness and kind consideration from others start from [you and] me."

Top image via Canva and Jasline Lim/Facebook