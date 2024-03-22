Din Tai Fung S'pore has cocoa wafer buns till Apr. 30, 2024

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

The milk chocolate wafer-flavoured bun at Din Tai Fung has returned for the Easter season.

Called the Cocoa Wafer Bun, features a soft cocoa bun encasing a milk chocolate wafer bit spread, and finished with crushed hazelnuts on top.

The Cocoa Wafer Bun is available at all Din Tai Fung outlets at S$3.50++ per bun, or S$9.90++ for three buns.

It is also available for delivery on GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo till Apr. 30.

Top photo adapted from Din Tai Fung.