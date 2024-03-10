2 dead infants in glass bottles found by cleaner in Hong Kong apartment, couple arrested

Two dead infant boys in glass bottles were found in the living room of a vacant apartment by a cleaner in Hong Kong on Mar. 8, 2024.

A 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested on the same day for the alleged illegal disposal of bodies, reported Chinese news outlets Ming Pao and Oriental Daily on Mar. 9.

Estimated to be less than one year old

The bodies were discovered by the cleaner in the apartment in Mei Hang Building in Tuen Mun district.

They were found soaked in an unknown liquid, with a white cloth covering the bottles.

The bottles were each 15cm in diameter and 30cm high.

The infant corpses are estimated to be less than one year old.

No obvious signs of injuries were found.

An autopsy is being conducted, but the cause, birth and time of death has yet to be confirmed by the police as of Mar. 9, Ming Pao reported.

Couple arrested believed to be parents of the babies

The couple, who are believed to be parents of the babies, were arrested the same day the bodies were discovered for the alleged illegal disposal of bodies.

The couple had been renting the apartment since December 2022.

Ming Pao and Oriental Daily reported that the couple were evicted from the apartment on Mar. 5, after they failed to pay rent for the past six months.

The cleaner was then requested by the landlord to clean the vacant apartment on Mar. 8.

After discovering the bodies, the cleaner quickly notified the landlord and called the police.

The police are investigating the possible motives of the suspects.

Top image via Google Maps.