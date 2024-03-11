Back

Cyclist & driver rush across Punggol zebra crossing, collide

There's no need to rush into things.

Tharun Suresh | March 11, 2024, 06:58 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A cyclist was knocked down by a car at a zebra crossing near the Tampines Expressway exit to Punggol Rd on Mar. 10, 2024. 

A video of the incident was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook Page on Mar. 11.

Driver and cyclist fail to notice each other

Dashboard footage shows a Nissan XTrail driving across a zebra crossing without stopping. A car in the next lane had come to a halt, obscuring the driver’s view of an oncoming cyclist.

As a result, the cyclist and the car collided into one another, with the cyclist falling to the ground.

car hits cyclist GIF from video by SG Road Vigilante.

The video then shows the cyclist quickly getting up after being hit. 

He is seen briefly walking in front of the car, before picking up his bike and proceeding to the pavement.

cyclistpicksupbike GIF from video by SG Road Vigilante.

The video footage then ends with the passenger door of the car opening. 

passengerdooropens GIF from video by SG Road Vigilante.

Better safe than sorry

On the one hand, section 79(a) of the Highway Code stipulates that drivers approaching a zebra crossing must “be ready to slow down or stop" to give way to pedestrians and cyclists.

On the other hand, while the Road Traffic (Pedestrian Crossing) Rules do not require cyclists to dismount and push at traffic crossings, section 14(1)(b) states that cyclists “must stop and look for on-coming traffic” before using a zebra or pedestrian crossing.

Reactions

Netizens on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook Page have denounced the actions of both parties. 

Some commented that the accident was mainly the fault of the cyclist, noting that it is good practice to stop and look out for traffic before crossing. Others felt the driver was largely to blame, saying that drivers must exercise better judgment and road awareness.

Others argued that responsibility for the accident should be shared between both the cyclist and the driver. 

Top image from SG Road Vigilante

M'sian who lived in S'pore for 10 years says cost of living cheaper than in M'sia

Living in Singapore is also more comfortable, she added.

March 11, 2024, 06:58 PM

'Exaggerated reports': S'porean actor Aliff Aziz on news of religious authorities arresting him with M'sian actress in KL

The actress, Ruhainies, also posted on the incident. Both said they would explain more at a later date.

March 11, 2024, 06:46 PM

This S’porean has a mission to simplify GenAI at CPF, helping her colleagues to adopt it for work

Byte-sized learning.

March 11, 2024, 06:30 PM

Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy & the Heron' wins Oscar for best animated feature film at 96th Academy Awards

The film rivalled Disney's "Elemental" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse".

March 11, 2024, 05:43 PM

New multisensory walkway with light shows at Sentosa opens from Mar. 14, 2024

Instagram-worthy spots all around.

March 11, 2024, 05:14 PM

Meet & Greet Po from Kung Fu Panda & participate in quest to be Next Dragon Warrior at VivoCity till Apr. 7, 2024

Train to become the next dragon warrior at VivoCity.

March 11, 2024, 05:12 PM

Family of 4, aged 13-52, dies after falling from Jakarta apartment building roof

The deceased was a couple and their two teenage children, aged 13 and 15.

March 11, 2024, 04:46 PM

Bitcoin hits new record all-time high above S$95,000

To the moon.

March 11, 2024, 04:31 PM

Authentic Mun Chee Kee King of Pig’s Organ Soup moving to new location at Maude Road just down the street

It will open in early April 2024.

March 11, 2024, 04:10 PM

John Cena presents award for best costume design at 2024 Oscars with just an envelope & Birkenstocks

This was to commemorate 50 years after a streaker ran across the stage during the 1974 Oscars.

March 11, 2024, 03:52 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.