Cyclist & driver rush across Punggol zebra crossing, collide

A cyclist was knocked down by a car at a zebra crossing near the Tampines Expressway exit to Punggol Rd on Mar. 10, 2024.

A video of the incident was uploaded to the SG Road Vigilante Facebook Page on Mar. 11.

Driver and cyclist fail to notice each other

Dashboard footage shows a Nissan XTrail driving across a zebra crossing without stopping. A car in the next lane had come to a halt, obscuring the driver’s view of an oncoming cyclist.

As a result, the cyclist and the car collided into one another, with the cyclist falling to the ground.

The video then shows the cyclist quickly getting up after being hit.

He is seen briefly walking in front of the car, before picking up his bike and proceeding to the pavement.

The video footage then ends with the passenger door of the car opening.

Better safe than sorry

On the one hand, section 79(a) of the Highway Code stipulates that drivers approaching a zebra crossing must “be ready to slow down or stop" to give way to pedestrians and cyclists.

On the other hand, while the Road Traffic (Pedestrian Crossing) Rules do not require cyclists to dismount and push at traffic crossings, section 14(1)(b) states that cyclists “must stop and look for on-coming traffic” before using a zebra or pedestrian crossing.

Reactions

Netizens on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook Page have denounced the actions of both parties.

Some commented that the accident was mainly the fault of the cyclist, noting that it is good practice to stop and look out for traffic before crossing. Others felt the driver was largely to blame, saying that drivers must exercise better judgment and road awareness.

Others argued that responsibility for the accident should be shared between both the cyclist and the driver.

Top image from SG Road Vigilante