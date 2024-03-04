720,000 S'poreans affected by CPF Special Account closure might've 'some loss' in liquidity but can opt for other investment options

Nearly 720,000 Central Provident Fund (CPF) members with Special Accounts (SA) that can be withdrawn and have a median balance of about S$2,000, might experience some loss in liquidity from the closure of the SA.

Some options are available when the SA is closed

Speaking at the Committee of Supply debates on Mar. 4, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said the ministry was cognisant of such an issue and added that these members have a "few options" to choose from when the SA is closed in 2025.

Tan said one option is to retain these balances in the Ordinary Account (OA) for liquidity. In comparison to the SA, there will be lower interest earned — with a difference of about $3 per month, or about $30 per year, for the median.

Another option is to invest in safe instruments such as Singapore government securities through the CPF Investment Scheme.

The third choice is for members to top up their Retirement Account (RA) up to the raised Enhanced Retirement Sum (ERS) ceiling to receive higher retirement payouts.

The ERS ceiling will be raised to S$426,000 from S$308,000 in 2025.

The higher ceiling allows more members aged 55 and above to fully commit their accumulated CPF savings to receive higher monthly payouts, so those who wish to save more for retirement can do so.

Finally, they can also choose to withdraw the money to invest it outside the CPF system.

Currently, the interest rates for the SA and RA from Jan. 1 to Mar. 31, 2024, is about 4.08 per cent per annum, while that of the OA is about 2.5 per cent per annum.

8,400 have too much in their SA cannot transfer all into RA

In response to concerns that closing the SA will "affect many middle-income seniors", Tan explained that those affected by the move are generally "more well-off".

Only 8,400 CPF members who are relatively high-income earners, and represent less than one per cent of all members aged 55 and above, will not be able to transfer their savings to their RA fully.

Instead, they can transfer their CPF savings to the RA of their family members or grow them outside the CPF system.

The remainder, who constitute over 99 per cent of members aged 55 and above, will be able to transfer all of their SA savings to their RA to continue earning higher long-term interest rates and receive higher retirement payouts if they wish to do so.

While there are suggestions to retain the SA for existing members aged 55 and above, Tan cautioned that such a move would "inadvertently" create a generational divide, benefitting the current generation of older Singaporeans while disadvantaging younger Singaporeans.

Top collage images via CPF Board, Canva Pro