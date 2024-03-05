Confetti from Taylor Swift's S'pore concert up for sale on Carousell for S$1.50 per piece

Taylor Swift is playing six soldout shows at the Singapore National Stadium on Mar. 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, and 9.

With three of her six concerts done, Swift fans in Singapore may be turning to look for memorabilia online to beat the concert blues.

Such items that can be found on sale on e-commerce sites like Carousell include the usual tour merchandise or VIP merchandise.

Other items include light-up wristbands and the confetti from Swift's concert.

Even if it's just a small piece.

S$30 for confetti

One seller listed a bag of confetti from Swift's concert for S$30.

The seller said the confetti comes in "many colours" and is selling it as a whole.

She has since changed the price to S$1.50 per piece.

Another seller is also selling extra confetti they got from Swift's concert for cheap and hopes to "get these to real Swifties who want as a keepsake".

The seller priced the confetti individually, based on the different eras of Swift's albums, at S$0.20.

If one would like to buy a set that consists of all 10 different eras, it would cost S$1.80.

Concert light-up wristbands

Another concert souvenir is the light-up wristband each attendee gets when they go to one of Swift's concerts.

The wristband lights up with different colours for different songs to add to the concert atmosphere.

A search by Mothership on Carousell found such wristbands being sold for at least S$9.99 to S$35 per piece.

Swift's guitar pick

One seller also appears to be selling Swift's "Midnights" guitar pick for S$150.

The seller claimed that they work at the hotel Swift is staying, and as "a token of appreciation", Swift gifted the pick to the seller.

As of 12:18pm on Mar. 5, the guitar pick has been sold.

