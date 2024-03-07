Back

Here's everything you need to know about the 9-day Committee of Supply Debates 2024

Mothership | March 07, 2024, 02:38 PM

The past week or so has seen Singapore's parliamentarians taking part in the Committee of Supply (COS) debates.

This takes place every year, and each ministry shares its plans and the funds needed to execute them.

You may be thinking: "Why does this concern me?"

Well, many of the policies discussed do impact the day-to-day lives of Singaporeans.

The debates also give opposition politicians and People's Action Party (PAP) backbenchers a chance to ask questions about official policy positions and have them debated in an official forum.

For your convenience, here's everything we think you should know about the COS debates in one place.

Ministry of Communication and Information

Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth

Ministry of Defence

Ministry of Education

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ministry of Health

Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Law

Ministry of Manpower

Ministry of National Development

Ministry of Trade and Industry

Ministry of Transport

Ministry of Social and Family Development

Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment

Top image via Parliament of Singapore

