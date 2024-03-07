Here's everything you need to know about the 9-day Committee of Supply Debates 2024

The past week or so has seen Singapore's parliamentarians taking part in the Committee of Supply (COS) debates.
This takes place every year, and each ministry shares its plans and the funds needed to execute them.
You may be thinking: "Why does this concern me?"
Well, many of the policies discussed do impact the day-to-day lives of Singaporeans.
The debates also give opposition politicians and People's Action Party (PAP) backbenchers a chance to ask questions about official policy positions and have them debated in an official forum.
For your convenience, here's everything we think you should know about the COS debates in one place.
Ministry of Communication and Information
Ministry of Culture, Community, and Youth
Ministry of Defence
Ministry of Education
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Ministry of Health
Ministry of Home Affairs
Ministry of Law
Ministry of Manpower
Ministry of National Development
Ministry of Trade and Industry
Ministry of Transport
Ministry of Social and Family Development
Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment
Top image via Parliament of Singapore
