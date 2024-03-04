S'pore teen, 19, charged towards CNB officer with knife during bedroom drug raid in Clementi

A 19-year-old suspected drug abuser charged towards a female officer from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) with a knife during a raid in Clementi.

The incident happened on Feb. 19, 2024, at the residence in the Clementi Avenue 4 area, according to CNB in a Mar. 4 Facebook post.

The CNB officers had been searching the master bedroom when he charged towards a female officer with a knife from behind the curtains where he was hiding.

He was subdued, disarmed and arrested by the officer.

CNB added that he was referred to the police for criminal intimidation, while the bureau continues with its investigation into his drug offences.

A 21-year-old Singaporean, who was later discovered to be a friend of the teenager, was also arrested for alleged drug abuse within the unit, CNA reported.

Two of 119 people arrested in island-wide operation

The two teenagers were arrested as part of an islandwide operation that ran from Feb. 19 to Feb. 29.

In total, 119 people were arrested for suspected drug offences while drugs with an estimated value of S$343,000 were seized.

The drugs seized comprised of 1,900g of heroin, 390g of Ice, 453g of cannabis, eight grams of ketamine, two grams of "new psychoactive substances" (NPS), 82 Ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets, nine lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) stamps and a gram of cocaine.

The operation's raids covered areas including Clementi, Geylang, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines and Woodlands.

18-year-old Singaporean girl among those arrested

In another raid on Feb. 22, a 23-year-old man and a 18-year-old girl, both Singaporeans, were arrested at the void deck of a block along Edgefield Plains in Punggol.

They are suspected of carrying out drug trafficking offences via Telegram.

Around 11g of Ice was recovered from the man's belongings, while 27 Ecstasy tablets and an additional 60g of Ice were recovered from his residence in the same block.

A baton and a knuckle duster were also found in his car.

Officers also seized around three grams of Ice from the girls' residence in the Aljunied Crescent area.

Drugs thrown out of window during another raid

During another raid near Clementi Avenue 2 on Feb. 21, four Singaporean men, between the ages of 58 and 69, were arrested for suspected drug trafficking offences.

Prior to the arrest, an officer who was stationed near the targeted residential unit saw items being thrown out of the window.

Photos by CNB showed black packages on the ground.

In total, around 1,788g of heroin, 19g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia were recovered and confiscated from within the unit and at the foot of the block.

Under the Misuse of Drugs Act, it is an offence for a person to traffic or offer to traffic a controlled drug.

Should a person be found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine or pure heroin, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into all arrested drug suspects are ongoing, according to CNB.

