Back

Taxi smashes through car park gantry barrier in Choa Chu Kang, mounts kerb & hits tree

The driver claimed he lost control of the vehicle while attempting to exit the car park.

Daniel Seow | March 21, 2024, 07:33 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A Trans-Cab taxi ended up on a footpath in Choa Chu Kang after it reportedly smashed through a gantry barrier in a car park and collided with a tree on the night of Mar. 17 (Sunday).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that the accident happened along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 at about 8:55pm.

Car 'moved forward on its own': Driver

The accident took place at a stretch of road near Keat Hong Market in Choa Chu Kang, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

The taxi driver told reporters that he was giving a female friend a lift at the time.

He claimed that he was trying to exit the nearby car park when he lost control of the vehicle.

According to him, the car park gantry barrier wouldn't open, so he stopped the vehicle to speak to an operator.

Shin Min said that the driver claimed that the car moved forward on its own, without him stepping on the accelerator.

"It smashed through the barrier and shot onto the main road. I tried braking but it wasn't enough to stop the car," the driver said.

The collision

The frantic driver made a left turn at this point.

The car then mounted the kerb on to a grass patch before it collided with a tree.

In the aftermath of the accident, the Shin Min reporter noticed that the front of the taxi was badly damaged from the collision, with the airbags deployed.

Police officers were also deployed to the scene.

The driver said his hand was injured in the accident but he and his passenger were otherwise unharmed.

He also denied consuming alcohol prior to the incident.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, SCDF confirmed that two persons were assessed for minor injuries but they declined to be sent to the hospital.

Mothership has also reached out to Trans-Cab for comment.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News

Record high of S$1 to 112.85 yen against SGD despite Japan’s interest rate hike

Time to plan a quick trip to Japan.

March 22, 2024, 11:31 AM

S'pore draws 2-2 with China in World Cup Qualifiers match, 1st game under new coach Tsutomu Ogura

In front of 28,414 fans at the National Stadium.

March 21, 2024, 11:16 PM

Police arrest woman, 58, for providing sexual services after raid at Chinatown 'massage parlour'

Hang sheep head, sell dog meat.

March 21, 2024, 07:33 PM

Pizza Hut Taiwan does turtle-shaped red bean, mochi & cilantro pizza

Cowabunga?

March 21, 2024, 07:32 PM

Dua Lipa spotted at Marina Bay Sands, takes selfies with event attendees

"Baby, you can find me under the lights..."

March 21, 2024, 07:26 PM

2nd royal image involving Kate Middleton flagged as 'digitally enhanced'

Earlier this month, Kate Middleton issued an apology for editing a different photograph.

March 21, 2024, 07:11 PM

Protected rights of M'sian Malays does not mean minorities can be insulted or looked down upon: Anwar

He said we should put an end to "ignorant" and "backward" discussions which will not benefit the country.

March 21, 2024, 06:59 PM

Motorcycle hits 2 women, 68 & 73, apparently jaywalking near Boon Keng MRT station

The two women were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng hospital, said SCDF.

March 21, 2024, 06:49 PM

South Korea woman allegedly suffers miscarriage after refused surgery due to doctor strike

Trainee doctors are protesting against government plans to increase medical school intake.

March 21, 2024, 06:35 PM

UOB CEO pay up for 3rd straight year to S$15.9 million in 2023, overtakes DBS's Piyush Gupta

His remuneration in 2022 was S$14.23 million.

March 21, 2024, 06:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.