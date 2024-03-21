Taxi smashes through car park gantry barrier in Choa Chu Kang, mounts kerb & hits tree

A Trans-Cab taxi ended up on a footpath in Choa Chu Kang after it reportedly smashed through a gantry barrier in a car park and collided with a tree on the night of Mar. 17 (Sunday).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that the accident happened along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 at about 8:55pm.

Car 'moved forward on its own': Driver

The accident took place at a stretch of road near Keat Hong Market in Choa Chu Kang, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

The taxi driver told reporters that he was giving a female friend a lift at the time.

He claimed that he was trying to exit the nearby car park when he lost control of the vehicle.

According to him, the car park gantry barrier wouldn't open, so he stopped the vehicle to speak to an operator.

Shin Min said that the driver claimed that the car moved forward on its own, without him stepping on the accelerator.

"It smashed through the barrier and shot onto the main road. I tried braking but it wasn't enough to stop the car," the driver said.

The collision

The frantic driver made a left turn at this point.

The car then mounted the kerb on to a grass patch before it collided with a tree.

In the aftermath of the accident, the Shin Min reporter noticed that the front of the taxi was badly damaged from the collision, with the airbags deployed.

Police officers were also deployed to the scene.

The driver said his hand was injured in the accident but he and his passenger were otherwise unharmed.

He also denied consuming alcohol prior to the incident.

In response to Mothership's enquiries, SCDF confirmed that two persons were assessed for minor injuries but they declined to be sent to the hospital.

Mothership has also reached out to Trans-Cab for comment.

