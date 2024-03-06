Govt looking at harsher financial penalties for child abuse cases to send 'clear signal' to industry: Sun Xueling

The government is reviewing legislation and enhanced measures for child abuse cases, revealed Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling during the Committee of Supply debates on Mar. 6, 2024.

Sun said this could take the form of "enhanced financial penalties" and sends "a clear signal to the industry" that the government does not take such abuse lightly.

She was responding to a question filed by Radin Mas SMC Member of Parliament Melvin Yong, who asked what can the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) do to assure parents of the safety and the standards of preschools in view of the series of alleged child abuse cases that surfaced recently.

Yong also questioned whether these incidents were the results of insufficient resources deployed by the preschools, and, if so, what can the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) do to ensure the preschools are adequately resourced.

Recent alleged child abuse cases

In August 2023, videos showing two teachers at Kinderland Preschool allegedly ill-treating children under their care began circulating widely online.

Following investigations by the ECDA and Singapore Police Force (SPF), one of the teachers was charged with one count of ill-treatment of a child or young person, while the other was administered a 12-month conditional warning.

More recently, in February 2024, the mother of a three-year-old boy attending a preschool in the northeast of Singapore said her child was allegedly abused by more than one teacher, causing him to become "fearful" of going to school.

The ECDA and SPF are currently investigating the case, ECDA told Mothership.

Sun's response

In response to Yong's question, Sun referred to investigation findings from the probe into the alleged incidents at Kinderland:

"What we have found was that there was inadequate supervision by the centre leaders and that there was an oversight by the employees. So this was a learning point. We have shortened the tenure for the Kinderland centres. We are also actively monitoring and going down on-site to supervise what is happening in the preschool."

She added that she did not see the Kinderland incidents as indicating that the entire preschool sector was under-resourced because "MSF has very strict requirements on teacher-to-student ratios", and it has not observed that these were contravened.

Instead, the Kinderland incidents pointed to the "lapses in the centre" and served as "a strong reminder to the industry that teachers need to be accountable for their actions."

Sun said.

"They need to know that they will be swiftly taken to task if they are found to be errant or negligent, and the center leaders have to be responsible and that they have to supervise."

