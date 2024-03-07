Back

S'porean charged after leaving 43 cats without food & water for 3 months in Ang Mo Kio flat

Poor meows :(

Ilyda Chua | March 07, 2024, 04:12 PM

For three months, 31-year-old Muhammad Danial Sukirman's 43 pet cats were left alone in an Ang Mo Kio flat without food and water.

Two of them died and were found in "exceedingly poor body condition", reported CNA.

Danial was handed 44 charges under the Animals and Birds Act, mostly for causing unnecessary pain and suffering to the animals.

The cats were all domestic shorthairs.

Left in vacant flat

Between August and November 2021, Danial left his pets unattended in a vacant flat at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

The flat was in "poor living condition", according to charge sheets.

Two of the cats eventually died from "stress and physical exertion".

On Dec. 6, 2022, Danial was informed that he had to attend a meeting with an authorised officer at the Animal & Veterinary Service.

But he did not comply.

Two to four weeks' jail

The prosecutor said he would seek at least two to four weeks' jail.

CNA reported that while Danial expressed his intention to plead guilty, he said he wanted to apply for a lawyer under the Public Defender's Office.

For causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal, an offender could be jailed for up to 18 months, fined up to S$15,000, or both.

Top image from Sayang Our Singapore's Community Cats/Facebook

