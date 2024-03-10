Back

Car turns turtle at Choa Chu Kang, woman taken to hospital

This happened near block 26 Teck Whye Lane.

Hannah Martens | March 10, 2024, 06:31 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

In the early hours of Mar. 9, a car flipped over in Choa Chu Kang.

In the video uploaded to SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page, the vehicle can be seen overturned in the middle of the road.

Police cars could be seen at the accident site.

The post added that a "loud crash" was heard.

Photo via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

According to the Straits Times (ST), the driver was a 47-year-old woman, and the car supposedly "self-skidded".

In response to a query by Mothership, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a road traffic accident on Mar. 9 at around 12:45am near Block 26 Teck Whye Lane.

SCDF added that a person was conveyed to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing, said ST.

Top photo via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

