Car skids into Bukit Batok canal, woman, 62, taken to hospital

The woman was conveyed conscious to hospital.

Belmont Lay | March 07, 2024, 01:40 AM

A car skidded into a canal in Bukit Batok on March 6.

The driver, a 62-year-old woman, was taken to hospital.

The police told media they were alerted to the accident in Bukit Batok West Avenue 2 towards Bukit Batok West Central at about 3:25pm.

A black Mazda car was seen in a photo partially submerged in water in the canal.

The car's boot and door were open.

It was seen in a video being hauled to ground level via a crane as onlookers watched on.

It was raining at that time.

The water level in the canal appeared to have risen slightly by the time the car was removed from the canal.

The police said the car is believed to have skidded.

The driver was conveyed conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

They were alerted to the accident near Block 315 Bukit Batok Street 32 at about 3:30pm.

Top photo via Singapore Road Accident

